MUSA AMAN THE STEPPING STONE IN MUYHIDDIN’S GAMEPLAN TO CONTROL SABAH? ALREADY BERSATU STAKES CLAIM TO BE CHIEF MINISTER – WITH UMNO’S BUNG THE NO.2 – BUT WILL MUSA, BUNG OR ‘AUTONOMY’ UMNO REALLY ROLL OVER FOR MUHYIDDIN & HIS ‘UPSTART PARTY OF DEFECTORS’ BERSATU IN ANY ELECTION
KOTA KINABALU: With Sabah Umno and Sabah Bersatu shaping themselves up as a single team ahead of the state polls, the million dollar question is about the role of former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman (pic) in the political opposition landscape.
Pundits believe that the Musa factor has to be looked into by both Sabah Umno’s Bung Moktar Radin and Sabah Bersatu’s Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor as they negotiate for seats.
“Where is Musa in all this?” asked political analyst Rahezzal Shah.
He was of the view that the Musa factor had to be resolved amid strained relations between Umno and Bersatu over the sharing of the 73 seats at stake in the elections.
However, the bid failed when Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin dissolved the state assembly on Thursday.
(Musa’s attempt to topple the state government through defections was not supported by Sabah Umno with Bung saying he preferred to have a state election.)
Rahezzal said that Musa currently does not hold any position in Umno nor Sabah Barisan Nasional after he was ousted from power in 2018 by Shafie following the general election then.
“It is important for Musa to be included, perhaps as election director, for the state opposition to have a driving force, ” he said.
Rahezzal also said that it was important for the opposition to offer their choice of Chief Minister, as both Bung and Hajiji seemed to be open to the option of being the chief minister’s choice on their side.
For now, he said that Umno and Bersatu must resolve their seat allocations as Bersatu is asking for 45 seats.
Bung had made known that Barisan and its partners would go for all 73 state seats in the Sabah election.
According to Rahezzal, “it is not looking good for Umno and Bersatu as far as the seat allocation is concerned against the incumbent Warisan Plus, which seems united.”
“They (Bersatu-Umno) will reach some kind of agreement but sabotaging will still happen. It’s all about reducing sabotaging at a manageable level, ” he said.
Rahezzal said that Warisan Plus was looking more “relaxed and united”.
Sabah’s loose opposition coalition comprises Sabah Bersatu, which is mainly made up of former Sabah Umno members, Sabah Umno, Parti Bersatu Sabah (led by Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili), Sabah STAR (Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan) and Barisan parties Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah and Sabah MCA.
Also in the opposition is Parti Cinta Sabah which is led by former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, who is seen working towards creating a local based opposition force to take on Shafie’s Warisan Plus. ANN
Hajiji-Bung a winning combo, says Sabah Bersatu info chief
He said the combination of Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor and Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin was the best to lead the opposition front.
“The two leaders make the best combination for us,” he said in a statement Wednesday (Aug 5) amid concerns over the relationship between the opposition parties in Sabah.
The two national parties, combined with local-based opposition parties, would strengthen the opposition front and meet the aspirations of Sabahans.
Firdaus said people would accept the new combination of leaders and would also bring young leaders into the state government for the interest of developing the state and improve state and federal relations.
Sabah’s opposition alliance remains hazy a week after the state assembly was dissolved, although Hajiji and Bung discussing seat-sharing among the loose opposition grouping is something still in the works.
Sabah Bersatu announced its intention to contest 45 of the 73 seats, while Sabah Umno under Barisan Nasional is asking for 73 seats, adding that it was ready to negotiate with opposition parties.
Another Perikatan ally, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), led by Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, is eyeing 30 seats and wants to contest on its own symbol.
Other allies include Sabah STAR led Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan have yet to indicate the seats they are seeking in an opposition field that is going see new players, including former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman leading on a Parti Cinta Sabah platform and former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin expected to take over Usno.
Bersatu did not contest the May 2018 elections in Sabah and only spread its wings to Sabah in April 2019, taking over nearly all Sabah Umno elected representatives, which left Sabah Umno with only Sungai Sibuga assemblymen Tan Sri Musa Aman and Bung, the Kinabatangan MP.
Sabah Umno under Bung is now keen to take their back traditional seats, and this is creating uneasiness in negotiations for seat sharing.
The position of former chief minister Musa, who attempted to retake power through defections, remains uncertain as some forces within Sabah Umno are not keen to see him lead again. ANN
ANN
.