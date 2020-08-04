FOR PAS – HAS ISLAM BECOME A TOOL TO GRAB BOUNTY?: BILA ISLAM SUDAH JADI ALAT MERAIH HABUAN…

Masih ingat dengan amanat ini?

Saudara-saudara sekelian percayalah,

Kita menentang UMNO, bukan kerana nama dia UMNO. Kita menentang Barisan Nasional bukan kerana dia lama memerintah kerajaan.

Kita menentang dia ialah kerana dia mengekalkan perlembagaan penjajah, mengekalkan undang-undang kafir, mengekalkan peraturan jahiliyah.

Oleh kerana itulah kita menentang mereka. Oleh kerana itulah kita menghadapi mereka. Oleh itulah kita cuba berlawan dengan mereka.

Percayalah saudara-saudara sekelian,

Perjuangan kita adalah jihad, ucapan kita adalah jihad, derma kita adalah jihad.

Bergantunglah kita kepada Allah dengan (menghadapi) puak-puak ini kerana kalau kita mati melawan puak-puak ini, mati kita adalah syahid. Mati kita adalah Islam.

Kita tidak perlu masuk Buddha, Kita tidak perlu masuk Hindu, Kita tidak perlu masuk Kristian, Tapi kita menjadi kafir dengan mengamalkan ‘politik suku, agama suku’.

Tetapi apa jadi sekarang?

Semalam, Hadi Awang berkata – “Kita berjaya menyatukan ketiga-tiga parti. Kita tak boleh berpisah dengan UMNO, tak boleh berpisah dengan BERSATU.”

Ia berikutan beliau mengadakan pertemuan dengan Perdana Menteri yang juga Presiden Bersatu, Muhyiddin Yassin dan Presiden UMNO, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Orang yang sama yang melafazkan amanat di atas pada 1981 dahulu, hari ini orang sama, bukan saja sudah berpeluk erat dengan UMNO, bahkan sudah tak mahu berpisah lagi dengan parti itu.

Ada yang berasa pelik?

Tidak ada yang pelik…tapi inilah padahnya bila Islam bukan lagi sebagai wadah perjuangan, tetapi sudah ditukar menjadi alat dunia untuk meraih habuan serta jawatan.

English translation from Google Translate:

Remember this mandate?

Brothers and sisters, believe me,

We are against UMNO, not because his name is UMNO. We are against Barisan Nasional not because he has ruled the government for a long time.

We oppose him because he upholds the colonial constitution, upholds pagan laws, upholds the rules of ignorance.

That is why we are against them. That is why we face them. So we try to fight them.

Believe me, my brothers and sisters,

Our struggle is jihad, our speech is jihad, our donation is jihad.

Let us depend on Allah with (facing) these tribes because if we die against these tribes, our death is martyrdom. Our death is Islam.

We do not need to enter Buddhism, We do not need to enter Hinduism, We do not need to enter Christianity, But we become infidels by practicing ‘tribal politics, tribal religion’.

But what happens now?

Yesterday, Hadi Awang said – “We managed to unite the three parties. We cannot part with UMNO, we cannot part with BERSATU. ”

It follows his meeting with the Prime Minister who is also the President of Bersatu, Muhyiddin Yassin and the President of UMNO, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The same person who uttered the above message in 1981 before, today the same person, not only has embraced UMNO tightly, but also does not want to part with the party anymore.

Does anyone feel weird?

There is nothing strange… but this is the consequence when Islam is no longer a platform for struggle, but has been transformed into a tool of the world to gain rewards and positions.

-https://shahbudindotcom.net/

