OMG! ‘PITEOUS’ NAJIB NOW SAYS SRC MONEY WAS FOR ORPHANS & UMNO – NOT A CENT FOR HIMSELF OR ROSMAH! SO IS HE FINALLY ADMITTING HE TOOK THE MONEY AFTER INSISTING HE KNEW NOTHING ABOUT IT?

About a week since he was found guilty of money laundering, criminal breach of trust and abuse of power in the SRC International trial, Najib Abdul Razak has come forward to insist none of the RM42 million involved had been for “personal use” or bribes.

The former prime minister also vowed to appeal the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s “unfair” verdict.

In a seven-minute video released late last night, Najib claimed that SRC money had been used for Umno “welfare programmes” and “corporate social responsibility” (CSR) initiatives for orphans; never for himself.

MKINI

