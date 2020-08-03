MAHATHIR TO GO TO SABAH TO PUNISH THE ‘FROGS’: BUT WHY – AREN’T THEY JUST FOLLOWING THE PATTERN HE ‘TAUGHT’ MUHYIDDIN RECENTLY & ANWAR IN THE PAST

FORMER prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will travel to Sabah to campaign against Perikatan Nasional and urge Sabah voters to punish the assemblyman who have switched parties.

“I will go to Sabah because what I saw in Sabah was a very bad example of corruption,” the 95-year-old told a webinar organised by Yayasan Perintis Malaysia (Malaysia Trailblazers Foundation) today.

“There are 13 state assemblymen who have left the ruling coalition to join the opposition.

“Why did they join the opposition? If they leave because they don’t agree with the government’s policies, then we can accept. But we found that they left because they were bribed.

Dr Mahathir said the Pakatan Harapan government he led for two years had focused on destroying corruption.

“Sadly, corruption now happens openly. Those who switch parties, they just do it because of money. This cannot be a healthy for politics in Sabah and in Malaysia.

“I hope those who leave are rejected in the coming state elections by the people of Sabah. They cannot be trusted because they are ruled by money, not principles. The moment they get money, they jump.”

“I am afraid in Sabah the old practices that we want to destroy have returned.”

