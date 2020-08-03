TOO BUSY ‘BODEKING’ MAHATHIR, SHAFIE HAS NO ONE TO BLAME BUT HIMSELF: INFIGHTING FOR BONANZA 73 SEATS WILL BE EVEN WORSE BETWEEN WARISAN, PAKATAN & UPKO – COMPARED TO UMNO & ‘MOSQUITO’BERSATU – EVEN IF PKR AGREES TO BACK SHAFIE AS CM, WHY SHOULDN’T THEY & THE REST OF PAKATAN DEMAND FOR MORE SEATS TO CONTEST – AFTER ALL, WAS NOT THEIR FALL DUE IN LARGE PART TO SHAFIE ‘SLEEPING’ ON THE JOB

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR Youth leader Raymond Ahuar said today the wing would give its full support to Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal to be named chief minister if Warisan, Pakatan Harapan and Upko form the next state government.
Ahuar’s statement appears to contradict the stand taken earlier by the youth wing’s information chief, Razeef Rakimin, to defend a former assemblyman who backed an attempt by Musa Aman of Umno to take over the state government.
However, Ahuar said: “Shafie should be given the opportunity to remain as chief minister and to complete the tasks that he and all Sabah cabinet ministers have been carrying out during his two years in power.
“He (Shafie) is a leader who is very vocal, especially in matters that are related to Sabah, including the effort to reclaim the rights of this state.”
On Thursday, Razeef had claimed that the majority of grassroot members supported former PKR vice-chief Kenny Chua’s action to withdraw support from Warisan. He said Warisan did not support Pakatan Harapan and PKR.
“If the Sabah government is the PH-plus government, Shafie will not reject Amanah in Sabah,” he said.
His remarks drew a rebuke from PKR strategic director Sim Tze Tzin who said he would be referred to the party’s disciplinary committee.
However, the youth wing’s central leadership said the wing did not intend to take action against party members in Sabah.
Sabah’s state assembly was dissolved last week, and a state general election must be held within 60 days to fill 73 seats.
