THE SOURCE OF THE RACIAL-TINGED TROUBLE IN FIREMAN ADIB’S DEATH OR NOT, AZMIN’S HENCHWOMAN ZURAIDA CHIDES COPS: ‘INTENSIFY INVESTIGATIONS NOW, ADD NEW WITNESSES’ – MINISTER

HOUSING and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin today called on the police to intensify investigations into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

She said Fire and Rescue Department officials who tried to follow up on the case with the police were told there had been no new findings.

“We want to intensify the investigation now, perhaps add new witnesses to aid the investigation,” the minister said.

Adib, 24, was badly injured while responding to a riot near the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, on November 27, 2018.

He died 21 days later on December 17 at the National Heart Institute.

In September 2019, Coroner Rofiah Mohamad said Adib’s death was the result of a criminal act and the failure of the police to act at the time.

Last month, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said he planned to form a task force to investigate the death of the fireman.

Adib’s family are suing the police to claim compensation for their alleged negligence and failure to prevent his death.

Hamid said it was within the family’s rights to file a suit if they were dissatisfied with the police investigation into Adib’s case.

