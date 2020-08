ABDULLAH Ahmad Badawi’s special officer last night refuted a claim that the former prime minister is ill.

“He is in good health, and is with his family,” said Jefridin Atan in a Facebook post.

“The office of Abdullah Ahmad Badawi denies the news about his health that has gone viral.”

He said it is hoped that people verify the information shared on social media before spreading it.

Abdullah, 81, was prime minister from 2003 to 2009. – Bernama

