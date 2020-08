LOYALISTS to his faction will fight for the seats they won in the 2018 general election during negotiations for the coming Sabah polls, said former PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“Whether we put up a candidate or not, it depends on negotiations.

“Before this, my old party contested and won several seats. I believe we will defend those seats.

“But it is up for talks with other leaders in Sabah and friends from PN,” he told reporters in Penang last night.

PKR won two seats – Inanam and Api-Api – in Sabah in 2018.

The Inanam and Api-Api representatives now support former chief minister Musa Aman who claimed to have the majority in the state assembly.

The Sabah assembly was dissolved last week to pave way for a state election that will be held within 60 days.

There are 73 seats up for grabs, including 13 new seats. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT