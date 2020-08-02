BACKSTABBING AZMIN NOW TRIES TO BANG HIS WAY INTO UMNO & PAS’ MUAFAKAT DESPITE PUBLIC REJECTION- BUT LIKE HIS ALLEGED GAY SEX-PARTNER HAZIQ, WILL ZAHID, MAT HASAN & HADI BE WILLING TO LET HIM STAND BEHIND THEM – ONLY TO BE ATTACKED & BETRAYED LATER?

Former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali said it is time for the people of Permatang Pauh to experience a change after years of being represented by leaders from the same family.
The international trade and industry minister said this is because the Penang constituency has always been about PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and his family, reported English daily The Star.
“Permatang Pauh has always been the personal issue of a leader, his wife, and now his daughter, and was never about the people.
“It is time the people in the constituency need a change as they have given him the opportunity for a long time,” Azmin (above) said at a dinner function organised by Penggerak Komuniti Negara Pulau Pinang in Bayan Lepas yesterday.
The seat is currently held by their daughter, Nurul Izzah (below, right).
Azmin said that for a start, businesses, civil society, and NGOs will be engaged to convince Permatang Pauh folks of the change needed.
At a press conference after the dinner, the senior minister said the focus is on bringing change to the people rather than just wresting the parliamentary seat from Anwar’s family.
“I am sure the people in Permatang Pauh also want a change rather than being dragged into the personal affairs of the leader and his family. We leave it to the people in the constituency to make a decision,” he added.
Azmin said that Perikatan Nasional (PN) has plans to bring about “real” changes in Penang, starting with Permatang Pauh in its general election campaign.
During the dinner, he complimented Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for his “vigour in leadership.”
“We are seeing a new vigour in the leadership of Muhyiddin, unlike someone who has only been obsessed with becoming the prime minister for the last 22 years.”
Azmin and several PKR MPs aligned to him had defected from the party in February to join forces with Bersatu led by Muhyiddin.
They left Pakatan Harapan which brought the collapse of the Harapan administration to form the PN government with opposition parties, including Umno and PAS. – MKINI