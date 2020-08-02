BACKSTABBING AZMIN NOW TRIES TO BANG HIS WAY INTO UMNO & PAS’ MUAFAKAT DESPITE PUBLIC REJECTION- BUT LIKE HIS ALLEGED GAY SEX-PARTNER HAZIQ, WILL ZAHID, MAT HASAN & HADI BE WILLING TO LET HIM STAND BEHIND THEM – ONLY TO BE ATTACKED & BETRAYED LATER?

FORMER PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali has rubbished Johor Umno’s criticism that he does not offer any strength to Muafakat Nasional.

Azmin, who is Gombak MP, said he and his group of loyalists are optimistic about their role and what they can offer Muafakat Nasional.

“That is Nur Jazlan’s (Johor Umno deputy chairman) view. What is important for me, is unity.

“We face a huge challenge and we can solve it if we have an open mind to find a solution.

“I am an optimist, if we have good intention, God will ease our efforts,” he told reporters after a programme in Permatang Pauh, Penang this morning.

Azmin did not elaborate on how his group of 10 MPs, known as G10, could contribute to the strengthening of Muafakat Nasional.

Earlier today, The Malaysian Insight reported Nur Jazlan as saying that Azmin, who is now part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, would not increase Muafakat Nasional’s strength in an election.

He said, the group has no strength because it moves without a party.

“In the wake of the general election, the ones that seem to have strength are Muafakat Nasional and Bersatu. Azmin’s group looks strong now because there is not an election yet.

“They are not strong in terms of party and does not give strength to Muafakat Nasional in order to form a government. Now they are looking for a platform,” said Nur Jazlan.

Jazlan, a former deputy minister, said negotiations for the distribution of seats would be difficult for the group as other parties would find it difficult to tolerate. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Azmin: It’s time Permatang Pauh folks get ‘real change’

Former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali said it is time for the people of Permatang Pauh to experience a change after years of being represented by leaders from the same family. The international trade and industry minister said this is because the Penang constituency has always been about PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and his family, reported English daily The Star. “Permatang Pauh has always been the personal issue of a leader, his wife, and now his daughter, and was never about the people. “It is time the people in the constituency need a change as they have given him the opportunity for a long time,” Azmin (above) said at a dinner function organised by Penggerak Komuniti Negara Pulau Pinang in Bayan Lepas yesterday. The constituency has seen Anwar and his wife, former deputy prime minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, as its MPs in the past. The seat is currently held by their daughter, Nurul Izzah (below, right). Azmin said that for a start, businesses, civil society, and NGOs will be engaged to convince Permatang Pauh folks of the change needed. At a press conference after the dinner, the senior minister said the focus is on bringing change to the people rather than just wresting the parliamentary seat from Anwar’s family. “I am sure the people in Permatang Pauh also want a change rather than being dragged into the personal affairs of the leader and his family. We leave it to the people in the constituency to make a decision,” he added. Azmin said that Perikatan Nasional (PN) has plans to bring about “real” changes in Penang, starting with Permatang Pauh in its general election campaign. During the dinner, he complimented Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for his “vigour in leadership.” “We are seeing a new vigour in the leadership of Muhyiddin, unlike someone who has only been obsessed with becoming the prime minister for the last 22 years.” Azmin and several PKR MPs aligned to him had defected from the party in February to join forces with Bersatu led by Muhyiddin. They left Pakatan Harapan which brought the collapse of the Harapan administration to form the PN government with opposition parties, including Umno and PAS. – MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

