IS ARROGANT ANTHONY LOKE SAYING SABAHAN REPS ARE ‘UNTRUSTWORTHY’? COUP WON’T HAPPEN IN NEGRI SEMBILAN ‘COS PAKATAN REPS THERE CAN BE TRUSTED, CLAIMS DAP MAN – EVEN AS HE BLAMES ‘PSY WAR’ – YET DIDN’T SHAFIE, WITH HIS TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY, MAKE THE SAME VAIN BOAST? AND WHAT PSY WAR WHEN IT’S OWN ALLY AMANAH THAT’S SOUNDING THE ALARM

Negeri Sembilan DAP chief Anthony Loke expressed confidence that recent events culminating in an attempted coup in Sabah would not repeat itself in the state.

Anthony told reporters in Seremban today that he has trust in Pakatan Harapan’s representatives in the Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly.

“I’m very confident that what happened in Sabah will not happen in Negeri Sembilan, although our opponents continue to play psychological warfare by claiming Negeri Sembilan will be next (to fall).

“I want to tell those people: Talk to us again after seeing the outcome in Sabah,” he said at a press conference this morning.

Anthony called the events in Sabah a lesson for other state governments to act quickly and decisively when faced with defections of its elected representatives.

“If ruling coalition members threaten the state government through defections, then it should seize the moment, like how Sabah immediately dissolved the state assembly and returned the mandate to the people to decide.

“Political frogs must not be allowed to influence or threaten the state administration,” the Seremban MP said.

The attempted coup in Sabah provided lessons for politicians as well, he added, particularly those who may harbour intentions to defect.

With the dissolution of the Sabah state assembly, former ruling coalition assemblypersons, who now side with Sungai Sibuga assemblyperson Musa Aman, have nowhere to go.

“They thought they could gain political power by defecting, perhaps by gaining a higher office or personal benefit.

“But now that the state assembly is dissolved, they would surely not reach their goal. After defecting, their opportunity to be fielded as an election candidate is also gone, except as an independent candidate,” Loke said.

Musa claimed on July 29 that he had secured sufficient support to form a new state government in Sabah. The next day, he posed for a group photo to show the support of 33 assemblypersons including himself, out of 65 seats in the legislature.

However, this became moot when incumbent Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal moved to dissolve the state assembly to pave way for fresh elections, which Governor Juhar Mahiruddin agreed to.

The Election Commission has 60 days from July 30 to hold the Sabah state election and it is expected to meet soon to decide on key dates for the polls.

Amanah Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin had warned that after the botched coup in Sabah, Perikatan Nasional (PN) could target Negeri Sembilan and Selangor next.

