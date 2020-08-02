EVEN UMNO WARLORDS WASH THEIR HANDS OF ‘DIRTY-TRICKS’ AZMIN CARTEL – ‘THEY ADD NO VALUE TO MUAFAKAT’: INDEED, LITTLE BETTER THAN A GANG OF GREEDY POLITICAL MERCENARIES & TROUBLEMAKERS, AZMIN & GANG ALREADY FIGHTING FOR SEATS IN SABAH POLLS – BUT CAN THEY WIN ANYTHING BUT HATRED FROM VOTERS AFTER BETRAYING ANWAR & PKR

MOHAMED Azmin Ali’s group of 10 MPs, otherwise known as G10, does not add value to Muafakat Nasional (MN), said Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

The Johor Umno deputy chairman told The Malaysian Insight that the group lacks strength because it moves without a party.

“In the face of the general election, the ones that is strong is MN and Bersatu. Azmin’s group looks strong now but it has not been tested in an election.

“They don’t have a party and cannot strengthen MN. They are looking for a place in the parties.”

The former deputy home minister said negotiations for the distribution of seats would also be difficult for the group as other parties would find it difficult to give in.

It’s hard for PAS and Umno, as the parties are more influential because they have existed far longer and expect to get the support of voters.

“Who should give in? MN or Bersatu, or Azmin’s group? I hope the discussion on the distribution of seats at the central level takes into account that factor.”

The former Pulai MP said he is also worried that the Johor Umno grassroots would reject it if the distribution of seats is done badly.

He warns the situation will give an advantage to the opponent.

“I hope it will not cause a situation whereby PAS or Umno members will go and create three-cornered fights.”

Although they’re supposed to have joined Bersatu following the February coup, Azmin’s right-hand man, Zuraida Kamaruddin, said the group has yet to join the splinter Umno party.

The former PKR vice-president also said the group is not forming a new party.

Bersatu and Umno are also considering a new direction after former prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty of seven charges related to the misappropriation of SRC International funds.

Najib was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million after being found guilty of abusing his power in receiving RM42 million in funds from SRC International in 2014 and 2015 last Tuesday.

As a result, Umno said it would not join Perikatan Nasional, instead focusing on MN with PAS.

However, Umno, which has many ministers and deputy ministers in Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet, still supports the PN government.

Bersatu sources said the party is also ready to join MN that targets a majority of Malay voters.

Commenting on the situation, Nur Jazlan said Bersatu is unstable at the grassroots level and is worried that it would affect MN’s chances in Johor.

“Bersatu is also quite weak in all places in Johor. If they want seats, but there is no good machinery and candidate to ensure victory… Pakatan Harapan will win later.

“We do not want the MN understanding to be wasted by Bersatu and its candidates, that is why the distribution of seats must be done carefully, in every parliamentary and state constituency.”

Nur Jazlan also said Bersatu needs to resolve its internal crisis before MN will accept it.

“Bersatu, the newly formed party in 2017, has no track record and is too dependent on PKR and DAP under PH.

“Even their leadership is still not finalised as they have not held their party elections. At the lower level, the scramble for positions at the grassroots level took place, there were many clashes.”

Nur Jazlan added that the problem will cause its candidates to lose in elections.

“A few members, a few supporters, grabbed the post of division head. Wanting to enter the general election, they also have problems wanting to be candidates.

“The wounds of this election will be brought to the general election.”

Therefore, Bersatu must first solve its internal problems before soliciting MN support.

“If Bersatu itself cannot strengthen the party after three years and they’re now in government, it is not logical for PN to be formally formed.

“We want to make sure we get a political solution so that we can win maximum seats.”

Azmin loyalists will fight for seats in Sabah polls

Former PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali says seat negotiations will determine the candidates in the Sabah polls but his faction wants to defend seats it won in 2018. – The Malaysian insight file pic, August 2, 2020.

LOYALISTS to his faction will fight for the seats they won in the 2018 general election during negotiations for the coming Sabah polls, said former PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali.