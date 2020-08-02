MUSA AMAN WORRIED BY SHAFIE’S DESPERATE POLLS CALL? THINK AGAIN! UMNO SO COCKSURE ANNUAR MUSA PUBLICLY SCOFFS AT TALK OF ‘COLLISION COURSE’ WITH MUHYIDDIN’S MOSQUITO BERSATU PARTY – ‘THEY CAN CONTEST AS MANY SEATS AS THEY WANT’

As Umno and Bersatu head for a collision course in the upcoming Sabah state election, Umno supreme council Annuar Musa said it is within Bersatu’s rights to contest as many seats as they like.

However, he said the parties must give way to the “stronger party” if they wish to confront Warisan in a straight fight.

“Bersatu can contest as many seats as they want. That is their right. Try it; the same goes for BN.

“However, if there is a desire for a straight fight against Warisan, there must be negotiations to ensure that we make way for the stronger party to contest,” Annuar (above) said on Twitter last night.

He did not elaborate what he meant by “stronger party”.

Sabah Bersatu head Hajiji Mohd Noor yesterday said the party had identified 45 seats out of 73 available for it to contest.

This included eight seats that Bersatu did not contest in the last polls, but were won by Umno lawmakers who had since defected to Bersatu.

Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin, meanwhile, had said his party will be fielding candidates for 32 seats that “traditionally” belonged to the party.

As of the dissolution of the state assembly on July 30, Sungai Sibuga assemblyperson Musa Aman is Umno’s sole lawmaker in Sabah.

He claimed to have mustered sufficient support from other assemblypersons to form a new state government, but this became moot following the dissolution of the Sabah assembly.

MKINI

