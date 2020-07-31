HOW CAN SHAFIE ‘CHECKMATE’ MUSA WHEN IT IS HIM WHO LOST HIS GRIP ON POWER DESPITE HOLDING A TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY: ‘CHECKMATE’ & OTHER BIG WORDS TOSSED AROUND AS CAUGHT DUMB & DUMB-FOUNDED WARISAN SCRAMBLE FOR EXCUSES TO EXPLAIN THEIR LOSS OF CONTROL

MOHD Shafie Apdal was smart to dissolve the Sabah state assembly in a checkmate move preventing Musa Aman from forming the government, said Warisan’s Liew Vui Keong.

“An absolutely heinous and utterly shameless coup tainted with party-hopping, betrayal and money politics.

“To dissolve the state assembly was for the lack of a better word: an absolutely admirable and courageous move by Sabah’s now caretaker chief minister, Shafie Apdal,” Liew said in a statement today.

Liew added that former chief minister Musa, from Umno, and his political frogs were afraid of an election as they would be unpopular among Sabahans.

The Batu Sapi MP also said Musa’s claim of having the majority is baseless as he was afraid of elections.

“It is ironic in fact that he is so afraid to face Sabahans in the polls when he claims to have majority support to become their chief minister,” Liew added.

The former law minister also said Sabahans were unhappy with Musa’s backdoor move and would punish him when elections come.

“He brought this upon himself and all Sabahans. He attempted to steal a government without shame or dignity and we will not allow it. And now I am sure Sabahans will teach him the lesson on democracy he well deserves.

“See you at the polls and there is nothing to fear. Let the people decide if they want you and the gang of frogs to lead Sabah.

“They do not support an illegitimate backdoor government motivated by money politics and nor do they fancy being robbed of their democratic right to choose their own government,” Liew said.

Musa had claimed on Wednesday he had enough lawmakers on his side to form the state government with simple majority.

He said he had support from 33 reps in the 65-seat assembly.

Shafie yesterday morning announced that Sabah Governor Juhar Mahiruddin had consented to the dissolution of the state assembly.

Musa claimed he was not allowed a meeting with the governor and pleaded not to hold the polls while Malaysia is battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The dissolution of the assembly has brought an end to the 26-month Warisan-led government, which came to power after winning the 14th general election.

Shafie said he was now the caretaker chief minister until the elections that will be held within 60 days.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.