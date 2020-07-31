WHEN THE CHIEF MINISTERS ARE STALWARTS OF COUP PLOTTER AZMIN CARTEL OR TOO COCKSURE & BUSY DAY-DREAMING LIKE SHAFIE – OF COURSE, SELANGOR & NEGRI SEMBILAN CAN BE THE NEXT TARGETS OF ‘TRAITORS’ AFTER TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY SABAH FALLS

Negeri Sembilan and Selangor may be the next targets after the failed coup attempt in Sabah, said Amanah Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin.

“After the coup attempt in Sabah failed, the traitors will definitely not be resting easy.

“There is a big possibility that Negeri Sembilan and Selangor may be the next destination to set aside the 2018 mandate and enter into power through the back door,” he warned.

In a statement today, Shazni accused the country’s top leadership, including the prime minister and other ministers, of arranging the coup attempts.

He also questioned how they found the time to plan them, especially if they were burdened with their job responsibilities and were faced with many other issues in the country.

He urged the “traitors” to reflect on how they could manifest their love of God into doing good work that will benefit the people, instead of focusing on power.

“And most importantly, will the responsibility (of power) – even if taken in an immoral way – become a branch in heaven or kindling in the fires of hell?” Shazni said.

He explained that what the rakyat truly wanted was a good and healthy life, with a thriving economy full of job opportunities and business so that they could survive.

However, if the country’s leadership is only focused on their plans to take over the states which are not in cooperation with them, will the rakyat be able to achieve what they want, he questioned.

“Where should we throw the sacrifices that the rakyat has made all this while?” Shazni asked.

He added that those who try to seize power during this time surely do not have the rakyat’s wellbeing in their heart as the public should not be burdened with such chaotic situations especially in the midst of a global pandemic and economic crisis.

Yesterday, Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal (photo) announced that the state governor had agreed to dissolve the state assembly with Shafie remaining as the caretaker chief minister until a fresh election is held.

This comes after former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman claimed that he had gathered the allegiances of enough state assemblypersons to form the state government with a simple majority.

Shafie said he made the decision to suggest for a dissolution of the state assembly to allow Sabahans to decide who should form their government.

