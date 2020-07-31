LAUGHING STOCK SHAFIE – TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY & YET SO ‘CLEVER & DECISIVE’ SHAFIE COULD LOSE HIS STATE GOVT! NOW THE JOKE OF TOWN, ALL EYES ON WHETHER MAHATHIR’S PM CANDIDATE CAN STOP HIS VAIN & FOOLISH POSTURING TO FIGHT A NO-HOLDS-BARRED MUSA AMAN

Ever since Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the 8th prime minister on March 1, arguably the 1st prime minister of a backdoor government since independence in 1957, he has been playing politics full time. Only the fools believed that he was not interested in playing politics, but to fight Coronavirus. How could he not play politics when his government could collapse any minute?

From locking down the Parliament so that a vote of no-confidence cannot be taken against him, to dropping Musa Aman’s 46 corruption charges so that the former corrupt Sabah Chief Minister could overthrow Sabah state government, the backdoor PM Muhyiddin has been busy plotting and scheming to prevent himself from becoming the shortest serving prime minister.

Musa Aman, the biggest crook in charge of mafia timber organization in Sabah, was freed by Muhyiddin’s newly appointed Attorney General Idrus Harun less than a month after another crook – Riza Aziz – was discharged of money laundering involving US$248 million (RM1.25 billion), which were misappropriated from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

The decision to drop all 46 corruption charges against Musa was very obvious. Muhyiddin wanted Musa – the richest, the most influential and the (former) longest serving chief minister – to overthrow Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal, who is aligned to former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who in turn has been trying to overthrow the traitor PM Muhyiddin.

If Shafie falls, his block of 9 MPs would also collapse and most of them would defect to Muhyiddin’s camp, strengthening the backdoor federal government’s razor-thin majority of only 2 seats in the 222-seat Parliament. Besides boosting the prime minister’s support of only 113 MPs, it would deal a blow to the Opposition Pakatan Harapan’s hope of regaining power.

Sabah is perhaps the only state that could fall even if you command two-thirds majority support, as seen today. This morning, Chief Minister Shafie Apdal announced that Tuan Yang Terutama (Governor) Juhar Mahiruddin has consented to the dissolution to pave way for a state election within 60 days, after rumours spread like wildfire last night that Sabah had collapsed.

Yesterday, Musa claimed he has the support of 33 assemblymen, a simple majority needed to control the 65-seat state legislature and form a new government. But he had failed since yesterday to seek an audience with Juhar. Interestingly, Musa was trying to convince the Governor to reverse his decision to dissolve the state assembly and to instead appoint him as the chief minister.

Using Covid-19 outbreak as an excuse, the crooked Musa argued that a state election would put people’s lives in danger. He has even complained that to hold a state election is a costly and time consuming affair. Surprisingly, UMNO president Zahid Hamidi disagreed with Musa and said the Coronavirus should not be an obstacle for a snap election in the state.

Zahid argued that based on the recent Chini by-election, the Health Ministry and the Election Commission would have sufficient SOPs (standard operating procedures) for the state election. It seems Musa, and Muhyiddin for that matter, does not seem to have confidence of winning Sabah through the ballot-box, and prefers through the backdoor method instead.

If the plan had gone through, it would be Muhyiddin’s second victory of snatching power through treacherous manner. He had already betrayed his own Pakatan Harapan government when he worked with enemies – UMNO and PAS – to form a loosely glued Perikatan Nasional backdoor government. But Chief Minister Shafie was ready from the beginning to foil the evil coup.

After Musa announced yesterday that he had enough number to take over the Sabah state government (which he initially refused to disclose the number but later turned out to be 33 assemblymen), Shafie decisively made the tactical move to meet the Governor on the night itself to seek consent to dissolve the assembly – and successfully got the letter of approval today.

Had Shafie crowed all day long with empty rhetoric that his Warisan government was still stable, refusing to make a decision to promptly meet the Governor last night (July 29), Sabah would have collapsed today (July 30). With the dissolution, at least the people will get the opportunity to choose their preferred government, and not get an illegitimate government through an evil coup.

What is more amazing was how (caretaker) Sabah deputy chief minister Wilfred Madius Tangau cleverly took to Twitter to reveal the Governor’s letter exercising his authority as per Article 21(2) of the Sabah State Constitution to dissolve the Legislative Assembly. Wilfred also quickly unveiled that the state assembly secretary has been informed, and in turn, has notified the Election Commission.

Here’s the best part – the dissolution has even been gazetted at lightning speed, closing all the doors for Musa Aman and PM Muhyiddin to forcefully grab the state using threats and dirty tricks against the Governor. From the horse’s mouth, Musa yesterday (July 29) exposed that Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin had met Governor Juhar to inform him of the new political coalition.

Armed with 10 luxury vehicles, Mr. Musa had tried to force his way to the Sabah State Palace today to demand that he be sworn in, only to be stopped by police roadblock set up since last night (July 29). It seems the Governor deliberately ignored the “message” from Muhyiddin government and had no intention to grant any audience to crooked Musa.

Hilariously, Musa was the same drama queen who had mysteriously left the country after he lost the Sabah state in the 2018 General Election. He had claimed to suffer from “grave medical condition” so serious he could not return home to be sworn in as Sungai Sibuga assemblyman. Of course, after all his 46 corruption charges were dropped, he suddenly recovers – as healthy as a horse.

Shafie revealed that his government had 45 SD (statutory declarations) – two-thirds majority in the 65-seat state legislature. However, powerful figures from Muhyiddin’s federal government, including that of Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, have been flying to Sabah to pressure, threaten and bribe some assemblymen, leading to the ultimate betrayals of at least 13 assemblymen.

Desperate to cling to power, Muhyiddin’s representative has reportedly offered up to RM20 million each to Shafie’s boys to switch sides (Lahad Datu assemblyman Dumi Pg Masdal said he was offered RM20 million to leave Parti Warisan Sabah, but he rejected). Spending RM260 million to topple the Sabah state government is definitely cheaper and less risky than to hold a state election.

It’s unknown whether the 13 traitors have been fully paid for their betrayal. But common sense says payments would be made only after Musa successfully topples Shafie government, which unfortunately had backfired spectacularly. If they are lucky and smart enough, they should have demanded and received some non-refundable deposits from Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin.

There’s a chance, however, that the 13 traitors may have gotten nothing at all. Worse, they might be slaughtered by angry voters in another 60 days. The simple fact that former PM Najib Razak has expressed his shock and displeasure over Shafie’s move to dissolve the Legislative Assembly suggests that Muhyiddin government probably did not anticipate a state election.

