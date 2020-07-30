IT’S ON – SNAP POLLS FOR SABAH, STATE ASSEMBLY DISSOLVED: WHETHER CARETAKER CM SHAFIE ‘CHEATED’ OR NOT BY BARRING MUSA FROM ENTERING PALACE, MUSA SHOWS TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE HE HAS THE NUMBERS TO FORM NEW GOVT

Musa shows he has the numbers

6.10pm – Musa has posted a photo on Facebook as proof that he has the numbers needed to form a state government.

The photo shows Musa and various Sabah assemblypersons holding up placards with the number 1 to 33.

He again insists that the governor had a constitutional duty to consider his bid to form the state government.

“But if it’s true the state assembly has been dissolved, I honestly say that we will fight in the coming election to give the people of Sabah a new government that is stable and fights for the interest of all Sabahans,” he says.

Sabah assembly officially dissolved, EC informed

5.50pm – The dissolution of the Sabah state assembly has been made official by Governor Juhar Mahiruddin.

Caretaker Sabah deputy chief minister Wilfred Madius Tangau tweets photos of the governor’s letter exercising his authority as per Article 21(2) of the state constitution to dissolve the legislature.

Wilfred says the state assembly secretary has been informed, and that they, in turn, have informed the Election Commission of the matter.

The dissolution has also been gazetted.

Musa, entourage barred from entering Sabah Palace

4.45pm – Musa and his entourage, comprising more than 10 luxury vehicles are being barred from entering the Sabah State Palace.

According to a report by Harian Metro, the group has been stopped by the police who set up a block near the Bulatan Nanas on Jalan Istana at 3.50pm.

Several lawyers believed to be advising Musa are seen trying to negotiate with the police officer who made the blockade, but they have not been able to overcome the restrictions.

Earlier, Musa in a press conference at his residence in Luyang announced that he has a majority to form the government and claimed that the dissolution of the state assembly as announced by Shafie was not appropriate.

