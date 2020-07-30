‘MUSA AMAN HOLDING 33 ASSEMBLYMEN AT HIS HOUSE’ – REPORT: WHAT CHANCE DOES WEAK SHAFIE HAVE BUT TO COMPROMISE? 3 SCENARIOS EMERGE – ‘COMPROMISE CM’, MUSA AMAN OR SNAP POLLS?
KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s political situation remains fluid as three possible scenarios are emerging amid a push to topple the Parti Warisan Sabah-led state government.
Embattled Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has met with Yang DiPertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin following former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s announcement that he had the nunbers to form a state government with a simple majority.
Sources said Shafie met Juhar early on Thursday (July 30) following a first meeting on Wednesday night.
It is not clear what the discussions were centred on between the two men, while Musa is holding his 33 assemblymen at his house. There are 65 seats in the Sabah assembly.
Sources said apart from the swearing-in of Musa, the other possibility on the cards was for the dissolution of the 26-month-old state assembly.
Another possibility is that a “compromise” candidate to be sworn in as Sabah CM, observers said.
Shafie is scheduled to hold a press conference later this morning.
Musa is hoping to be sworn-in today but there has been no indication by the Istana of any swearing ceremony as of 10.30am.
Sabah: All eyes on Istana Negeri
This comes in the wake of former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s press conference here on Wednesday (July 29) claiming that he had secured a simple majority to form a new state government in a coalition involving several parties.
At 8.20am on Thursday (July 30), Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal was seen entering Istana Negeri in a convoy of cars.
The convoy was then seen leaving Istana Negeri at about 9am.
Mohd Shafie is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 am today at the State Government Administrative Centre here.
Musa, at his press conference, had stated that he would be having an audience with Tun Juhar soon to hand over statutory declarations from the assemblymen who are backing him. – Bernama
ANN / BERNAMA
.