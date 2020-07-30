‘MUSA AMAN HOLDING 33 ASSEMBLYMEN AT HIS HOUSE’ – REPORT: WHAT CHANCE DOES WEAK SHAFIE HAVE BUT TO COMPROMISE? 3 SCENARIOS EMERGE – ‘COMPROMISE CM’, MUSA AMAN OR SNAP POLLS?

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s political situation remains fluid as three possible scenarios are emerging amid a push to topple the Parti Warisan Sabah-led state government.

Embattled Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has met with Yang DiPertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin following former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s announcement that he had the nunbers to form a state government with a simple majority.

Sources said Shafie met Juhar early on Thursday (July 30) following a first meeting on Wednesday night.

It is not clear what the discussions were centred on between the two men, while Musa is holding his 33 assemblymen at his house. There are 65 seats in the Sabah assembly.

Musa and his assemblymen are waiting to go to the Istana to be sworn in.

Sources said apart from the swearing-in of Musa, the other possibility on the cards was for the dissolution of the 26-month-old state assembly.

Another possibility is that a “compromise” candidate to be sworn in as Sabah CM, observers said.

Shafie is scheduled to hold a press conference later this morning.

Musa is hoping to be sworn-in today but there has been no indication by the Istana of any swearing ceremony as of 10.30am.

Sabah: All eyes on Istana Negeri