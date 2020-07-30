‘INSHA-ALLAH, MUSA AMAN WILL BE THE NEW CM BY END OF TODAY’ – SABAH BERSATU CHIEF: AND NAIVE SHAFIE WAS SO FOOLISH AS TO ROLL OUT THE RED CARPET FOR MAHATHIR TO START BERSATU CHAPTER IN SABAH

Shafie Apdal starts meeting with Warisan reps

10.40am – Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal enters a hall in the Sabah State Administrative Centre, where reporters, as well as people’s representatives who are in support of his leadership, have been waiting for him.

Members of the media are then asked to clear the room as Shafie wants to have a closed-door meeting with the representatives first.

An aide says Shafie will hold his press conference after the meeting, tentatively at 11am.

He is expected to address the issue of support from state assemblypersons for his Warisan-led state government, following the announcement by former CM Musa Aman that the latter had purportedly secured a slim majority to form a government.

There was a signal from palace to meet us – state Bersatu chief

10.20am – Sabah Bersatu chief and Sulaman state assemblyperson Hajiji Mohd Noor confirms that the opposition will meet Governor Juhar Mahiruddin.

“There was a signal (from the palace to meet us), but the time is not fixed yet,” he says when contacted by Malaysiakini.

He is hopeful that former chief minister Musa Aman will be sworn in as the new chief minister today.

“InshaAllah (God willing), if everything goes on smoothly,” he adds.

Hajiji says the opposition has obtained the support of at least 34 state assemblypersons out of 65 to take over the Warisan-led state government.

“More than 34, we have a simple majority.”

Shafie to hold discussion with Warisan reps, pushes back PC

10am – Shafie Apdal is meeting Warisan state assemblypersons and MPs this morning.

According to an aide of the Warisan president, the meeting would take place before Shafie addresses a press conference which was initially scheduled at 10am at the Sabah State Administrative Centre.

“The presser would be held after the meeting, between 10 and 11am,” said the aide.

Earlier, Shafie had gone into the Sabah State Palace to meet Governor Juhar Mahiruddin before he was seen leaving the palace around 9am.

Musa Aman to meet governor

9.40am – Former Sabah Chief Minister Musa Aman is on the way to the Sabah Palace to meet with state Governor Juhar Mahiruddin at 10am.

In the latest report on Bernama’s Facebook page Musa is reported to be commanding a majority support in Sabah’s state assembly and is ready to be sworn in as chief minister.

Shafie exits Sabah Palace after meeting governor

9.20am – Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal holds audience with the state Governor Juhar Mahiruddin this morning.

According to Sinar Harian, an entourage led by Shafie was seen entering the Sabah Palace in Kota Kinabalu at around 8.25am. Shafie’s car was seen leaving the palace at 9am.

Shafie is expected to call a press conference at 10am.

This was the second meeting between Shafie and Juhar within 24 hours. It was believed the last night meeting between the two held at the state palace included discussions over the possibility of state polls.

This came after former chief minister Musa announced yesterday that he had purportedly obtained a slim majority from state representatives to form a government.

Musa, who is Sungai Sibuga state assemblyperson, claimed that he has secured enough statutory declarations (SDs) from state assemblypersons supporting him.

The Umno leader, however, did not state the actual numbers. Musa also claimed that he had been instructed by the governor to submit the SDs.

In a controversial decision last month, attorney-general Idrus Harun dropped 46 corruption and money laundering charges levelled against Musa.

