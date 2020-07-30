THE ‘CURSE’ OF MAHATHIR – FROM ‘PM CANDIDATE’ TO ‘EX-CM’, ARROGANT SHAFIE SET TO LOSE IT ALL? WHERE IS HIS MENTOR DR M TO SAVE HIM NOW? EXPECTATIONS RUN HIGH SABAH TO CALL FOR SNAP STATE ELECTIONS AFTER MUSA AMAN DECLARES ‘I HAVE THE NUMBERS’
All eyes are now on Sabah chief minister Shafie Apdal who has scheduled a press conference at 10am today (Thursday), believed to be related to his audience with Governor Juhar Mahiruddin last night.
According to sources from the Warisan president’s camp, the meeting at the Sabah State Palace in Kota Kinabalu included discussions over the possibility of state polls.
The meeting came only hours after former chief minister Musa Aman announced that he purportedly obtained a slim majority from state representatives to form a government.
Sources told Malaysiakini that Shafie’s meeting with Juhar lasted for nearly three hours. They were joined by the state attorney-general Brenndon Keith Soh.
The source, who is close to Shafie, said this when asked if the chief minister was at the palace to seek the state assembly’s dissolution which would then pave the way for a snap state election.
Yesterday evening, Musa, who is Sungai Sibuga state assemblyperson, held a press conference where he claimed that he has secured enough statutory declarations (SDs) from state assemblypersons supporting him.
The Umno leader, however, did not state the numbers. Musa also claimed that he had been instructed by the governor to submit the SDs.
However, as of midnight, it was unclear if Musa had managed to obtain an audience with Juhar.
In a controversial decision last month, attorney-general Idrus Harun dropped 46 corruption and money laundering charges levelled against Musa.
Press conference on Thursday morning
According to a report by The Star, Shafie left the palace at about 11pm. It was yet to be confirmed what decision was reached during the meeting.
Shortly after Shafie’s departure, his press aide invited all media to attend a press conference at 10am today (Thursday) at the Sabah State Administrative Centre in Kota Kinabalu.
For the record, the Sabah state assembly consists of 60 elected representatives.
An additional five representatives are appointed by the state government with full voting rights. However, it is learned that the appointees cannot determine the standing of the state administration. – MKINI
Musa: I have the numbers
KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman claimed that he has the numbers to form the new state government after weeks of political manoeuvring.
However, Musa did not reveal the “actual numbers” only that he had a “simple majority” to wrest control of the state.
The Warisan-led administration under Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal currently holds 45 seats in the 65-seat assembly.
Speaking to reporters in a hastily called press conference at his Seri Anggerik residence in Luyang here, Musa said: “The TYT (Tuan Yang Terutama Yang di-Pertua Negeri) has asked me to come up with the relevant statutory declarations to confirm the support of the assemblymen.”
Based on a headcount, there were 32 assemblymen, including Musa, during the press conference.
So far, at least 12 assemblymen from the ruling coalition comprising Warisan, DAP, Upko and PKR have crossed over.
Among the assemblymen seen with Musa were Datuk Abidin Madingkir (Upko-Paginatan), Ronnie Loh (Sabah DAP nominated assemblyman) and Kenny Chua (PKR-Inanam).
Others included Warisan’s Datuk Anita Baranting (Tandek), Osman Jamal (Balung), Datuk Bolkiah Ismail (Pitas), Datuk Hamisa Samad (Tanjung Batu), Datuk Musbah Jamlee (Tempasuk), Datuk Muis Picho (Sebatik), Datuk Masiung Banah (Kuamut) and Datuk Abdul Rahman Kongkawan (Labuk).
Musa is leading the Opposition front with 20 assemblymen – nine from Bersatu, four Parti Bersatu Sabah, three Sabah STAR, one Umno and three independents.
He will need 13 assemblymen to defect and join his side to wrest over the state.
As of now, it appears that Musa is still short of one assemblyman as more political manoeuvring is expected to take place as Shafie tries to hold on to power.
Shafie has not immediately responded to queries over the latest development.
In announcing his intention to reclaim the state government, Musa thanked all those who have stood by him consistently over the years.
“I do not expect anything except for the commitment and dedication from all elected representatives in serving the people,” he said.
Musa also said that he would work with the Federal government to bring the state out of its economic fallout as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earlier yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin met with Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin to inform him that a new grouping of assemblymen has emerged to form a new government.
Hamzah said Juhar had asked him to submit statutory declarations of the assemblymen, pledging their allegiance. – ANN
.