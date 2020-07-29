IF YOU SAY THEY COULD BE SMARTER, THEY WILL SAY YOU ARE RACIST – YET UMNO STILL VEHEMENTLY SUPPORTS NAJIB – EVEN TO THE EXTENT OF ‘SPREADING ALL KINDS OF GERMS’ & POTENTIALLY STARTING A NEW COVID CLUSTER AT COURTHOUSE DEMO – DESPITE THE CRYSTAL-CLEAR VERDICT & HARDCORE EVIDENCE

My view is they all suffer low IQs. Do read on. This type of crowded gathering endangers everyone’s lives. There are many people here who are not covering their faces adequately. There were also massive amounts of handshaking – thus spreading all sorts of germs among themselves. I will not be surprised at all if a Bossku Cluster develops from this type of stupidity.

The judge has read some of the guilty verdict. Some of the judge’s reasoning is beyond simplicity. So obvious.



For example the judge said that surely before writing all those cheques the moron (my words) must have checked if there was sufficient money in the accounts. Everyone does this. Even if you write a RM100 cheque you always check to make sure there is enough money in the account. More so when you write a cheque for RM100,000, RM200,000, RM1.0 million or more. To fall back on the “I did not know” defense is simply more evidence of stupidity.

Low IQ. As I said before this “I did not know” defense strategy has really nailed him to the wall. It was and is a really stupid defense strategy. Indeed the whole village is infected with stupidity.

Umno members still support Najib

THE struggle is not over for Umno supporters of Najib Razak as the party rallies behind its embattled former president in the next phase of his fight in the SRC International case.

Umno grassroots leaders and members said although they accepted the high court’s verdict yesterday which found Najib guilty, they are hoping for the “truth to prevail” one day.

Najib still has yet to exhaust the Court of Appeal and Federal Court and they’re hopeful that the higher courts will rule in his favour.

Najib was yesterday sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million for abusing his power and receiving RM42 million from SRC International in 2014 and 2015.

He was also sentenced to 10 years’ jail each for three money-laundering and three criminal breach of trust charges.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali ordered the sentences to run concurrently. Najib was, however, granted a stay of execution.

Najib is the first former prime minister to be charged and convicted in Malaysia.

Several Umno members told The Malaysian Insight that the verdict was Nazlan’s “interpretation, which may not be shared by the Court of Appeal.

“This is the interpretation from one judge and the decision is based on his interpretation. We should wait on what the judges at the Court of Appeal say,” said Pokok Sena Umno division chief Said Ali Syed Rastan.

The Kedah Umno grassroots leader said the judgment also shows that the judiciary is free of interference and urged the public to respect the institution’s independence.

Najib Razak’s supporters at the Kuala Lumpur court complex yesterday at the climax of the SRC International trial. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Afif Abd Halim, July 29, 2020.

“In today’s case, we can see there was no interference in the judiciary. The courts are free to decide and we hope that all other cases will follow their due process.”

Pahang Umno deputy chief Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said Najib’s cases show the risks politicians take in their careers.

“This is the consequence of being a politician when you are doing something good for the people and the party but it is misinterpreted as something else,” said Sharkar, also state exco for tourism environment and plantations.

“But we accept the court’s decision and we hope that the higher courts will relook the verdict.

“Umno members must remain calm and we will continue the process to bring justice for Najib. The truth will prevail,” said Sharkar.

Shah Alam Umno branch chief Kalam Azad Abu Bakar said members will continue to support Najib as he appeals.

“We will continue to pray and support Najib in his long struggle. The process is still a long way off and we will support him all the way,” said Kalam Azad, who was at the Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday to show his support.

Impact on Umno

Tasek Gelugor Umno division chief Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor was shocked to learn about the verdict, as from his observation, the prosecution lacked evidence.

“The wrongdoing was on the part of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and in (fugitive financier) Low Teck Jho. But why were they were not prosecuted? Najib should appeal,” said the Sungai Dua assemblyman.

Tg Piai Umno division chief Jefriddin Atan said Najib still has a chance to clear his name through the Court of Appeal and the Federal Court, adding that the way he handled the case was superior to politicians in Pakatan Harapan.

“Umno does not abandon cases like PH. Cases which were being investigated were abandoned halfway. That is not a good example,” said Jefriddin.

Jefriddin cited the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s probe into the Penang undersea tunnel project, which was restarted after Perikatan Nasional government deposed PH.

Some also felt that the verdict will impact on Umno and its support level, given that it is one of the most high-profile cases in Malaysian history.

“There will be some impact towards Umno because people see that Najib was proven guilty and he is tied to Umno,” said Tasek Gelugor’s Muhamad Yusoff.

Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamed, however, believes the verdict could end the perception that Umno and Barisan Nasional leaders are let off the hook when accused of corruption.

“This perception is a decades-old problem. The perception that Umno leaders are all corrupt. Not just Najib but all of us,” said the former Pulai MP.

“This is why our performance erodes in every election. This verdict shows that any politician, whether he is from Umno or BN, who is brought to court can be proven guilty. It shows that no one will get away, not even an ex-PM.

“So, I hope that the public’s perception towards Umno and BN will change.” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

