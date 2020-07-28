MUHYIDDIN NOW A DEAD DUCK? ‘UMNO WILL HAVE TO DO SOMETHING’ – ZAHID, FACING HIS OWN MOUNTAIN OF CRIMINAL CHARGES, VOWS ACTION TO ‘STEER THE DIRECTION OF PRESENT GOVT’ AFTER NAJIB VERDICT

UMNO respects the court’s decision to convict former prime minister Najib Razak of graft charges and will be discussing the party’s direction as a result, president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

“I am sad and I sympathise because he is my friend, but he told me that this is not the end of the world.

“Therefore, Umno will have to do something, wait for our decision, which we have to discuss first.

“What we plan to do will be part of efforts to steer the direction of the present government,” Zahid told reporters outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court after Najib’s guilty verdict was delivered.

Najib was found guilty of seven charges involving RM42 million in SRC International Bhd funds that went to his bank accounts.

Three charges are for money laundering, three for criminal breach of trust, and one for abuse of power.

This evening, high court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali sentenced Najib to 12 years in jail and a RM210 million fine.

The jail sentences, which are 12 years for abuse of power, and 10 years each for the criminal breach of trust and money-laundering charges, are to run concurrently.

Najib, 67, still faces more charges in four other criminal trials.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

