12 YEARS JAIL FOR NAJIB – ALSO RM210 MILLION FINE – BUT NO WHIPPING FOR CASE TIED TO THE GREATEST THEFT THE WORLD HAS EVER KNOWN

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali has sentenced former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak to 12 years jail and fined him RM210 million for abuse of power.

For the three criminal breach of trust charges, the jail term is 10 years for each offence. For the money laundering charges, the jail term is 10 years for each offence. There will be no fine for the money laundering charges. The jail terms are to run concurrently. The defence team is currently applying for a stay of execution. MKINI

NAJIB Razak addresses the court today before sentence is passed, insisting he did not know anything about the RM42 million that went into his accounts.

He tells Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali that he did not demand the RM42 million, nor was the sum offered to him.

“So Yang Ariff, I would like to say in a nutshell that second, as a Muslim, but let me say this once again, I did not demand the RM42 million, nor was the RM42 million offered to me and there was no evidence to say so,” the former prime minister says.

Earlier today, Najib was found guilty of three counts of money-laundering, three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power.

Najib faces a total of 42 charges spread out over five criminal trials, three of which are ongoing.

The ongoing 1MDB trial involves RM2.28 billion in public funds that Najib is accused of receiving between 2011 and 2014 while at another trial, Najib faces one charge of abuse of power for tampering with the 1MDB audit report.

A fourth trial, also involving SRC International funds, is set to begin on July 5 next year. For that case, Najib denied three money-laundering charges involving RM27 million. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

