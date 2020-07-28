OUT-OF-TRICKS NAJIB WHIPS OUT HIS ‘SUMPAH LAKNAT’ AGAIN – BUT ALREADY OVERUSED, HIS ‘STRIKE ME IF I LIE’ OATH FINDS LITTLE SYMPATHY: KHAIRY THE NEXT UMNO WARLORD TO CALL FOR ‘LEADERSHIP TRANSITION’ – ‘LOYALTY TO UMNO MORE IMPORTANT THAN LOYALTY TO NAJIB’

KUALA LUMPUR ― Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has called on his party to forge ahead with the rejuvenation process in the wake of its former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s conviction by the Kuala Lumpur High Court today.

He said that although everyone in the party has the right to give moral support to Najib, he hoped that Umno would no longer be ensnared in the case as it is time for the party to be rebuilt and pave the way for a transition of leadership in preparation for a new era.

“The High Court has convicted former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak. Although he still has room to appeal, this is a decision that has a big impact on Umno as a party.

“I think although he still has room to appeal, this is the time for Umno as a political party to move forward and carry out the rejuvenation process.

“Although each member has the right to give moral support to Datuk Seri Najib, I hope the Umno party is not ensnared in the case. I am confident that Umno members will continue to be loyal to the party beyond our loyalty to any individual in the party.

“The time has come for us to rebuild this sacred Umno party and for us to look at a leadership transition that will take the party into a new era,” he said in a statement on his official website today.

Earlier today, Najib, who is also the former prime minister, was convicted and found guilty on all seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd by the High Court.

The trial, which started two years ago, also sees the charges carry hefty fines and jail terms of up to 20 years.

Najib has consistently denied the charges and claimed the money was a donation by a foreign monarch. He also pledged to appeal to Malaysia’s Federal Court.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazal, in reading out his two-hour-long judgment at the High Court, ruled that there was no evidence that Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah had ever stated any intention to provide monetary assistance to Najib or Malaysia when both state leaders met in 2010. MALAY MAIL

Najib recites ‘sumpah laknat’ again, denies knowledge of RM42m

5.30pm – After the defence and prosecution completed their submissions for mitigation, Najib addresses the court.

He begins with summarising his economic achievements during his tenure as prime minister.

“I ensured a fairer and gentler society. I was responsible for abolishing the ISA (Internal Security Act), which I was never given enough credit for. I wanted to ensure the country would not (be subjected to) abuse of power.

“In this regard, I put (forward) a proposal to implement a more transparent system for political donations. That proposal, unfortunately, requires bipartisan support, but the opposition at the time did not agree and the proposal did not see the light of day,” he says.

He ends his brief statement by reciting a “sumpah laknat” before declaring that he did not solicit RM42 million.

“I did not plan (the receipt of) RM42 million nor was RM42 million offered. There was no evidence or witnesses to state so.

“I had no knowledge of the RM42 million. Wallahu, Wabillahi, Watallahi,” he adds.

Prosecution seeks RM420m fine, imprisonment

5.25pm – The prosecution is requesting a RM210 million fine for the abuse of power offence, approximately five times the amount involved in the crime, and mandatory jail term.

As for the crime of criminal breach of trust, the prosecution is seeking a jail term of between two and 20 years as well as a fine, at the discretion of the court.

For the money laundering charge, the prosecution is seeking a jail term of not more than 15 years and a RM210 million fine, approximately five times the amount involved in the crime. MKINI

MALAY MAIL / MKINI

