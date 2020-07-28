NAJIB GUILTY AS SIN! WHO NOW TO BLAME – ‘CRUEL’ PAKATAN OR UMNO’S OWN ‘DOG EAT DOG’ PERIKATAN GOVT? SCION OF FAMOUS UMNO POLITICAL DYNASTY THE FIRST EVER PM TO BE CONVICTED OF CORRUPTION & POWER ABUSE

- Accused did not confirm ‘donation’ with Saudis
Najib guilty of all seven charges
12.17pm – The Kuala Lumpur High Court convicts Najib of seven counts of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering over RM42 million of SRC International funds.
Mohd Nazlan rules that the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case.
“I, therefore, find the accused guilty of all seven charges,” Mohd Nazlan rules as Najib is seen calm in the dock.
Najib failed to raise reasonable doubt against 3 CBT charges
12.12pm – Mohd Nazlan rules that Najib failed to raise a reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case over three criminal breach of trust charges in relation to RM42 million transfer into his accounts.
Najib didn’t send King Abdullah ‘thank you’ note
11.52am – Mohd Nazlan notes that the accused did not send King Abdullah a “thank you” note despite having received monies amounting to RM2.6 billion (based on the exchange rate at the time) ostensibly from the monarch.
Accused did not confirm ‘donation’ with Saudis
11.50am – The accused did not ask government officials, especially those in the Prime Minister’s Department, to verify with their Saudi counterparts regarding the validity of the “donation”.
“Regardless of (which) segment of the Arab royalty (was involved) and the accused’s confidence in Jho Low, the accused failed to confirm on the (veracity of the) donation from King Abdullah (made the defence argument) improbable,” rules the judge.
Mohd Nazlan also believes that the letters claiming that the accused was to receive a “donation” from the Saudi royal family were defective.
The judge notes that the accused’s testimony shows that the latter did not know the author (a prince) and if the prince is related to King Abdullah.
“The letters took great pain to say the donation is not corruption. Yet the accused, as the prime minister of a country, did not see (that it was) prudent to check and verify (the authenticity of) the letters,” rules the judge.
All roads lead to Riyadh?
11.45am – Mohd Nazlan now rules on the defence’s claim that the accused thought the money in his AmBank Islamic accounts were a “donation” from the Saudi royal family.
The judge begins this section of his ruling by quipping: “All roads lead to Rome and (the accused) led it to Riyadh.”
Although King Abdullah met the accused in Riyadh, the judge rules there was no evidence that the king stated any intention to provide financial assistance to the accused or Malaysia.
The judge rules that it was only later that Jho Low informed the accused of King Abdullah’s wish to donate.
“(This was) not consistent with what King Abdullah told (the accused) in Riyadh,” says the judge.
Supporters begin to disperse after warning from cops
11.45am – The group of Najib supporters who have gathered in front of the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex begins to disperse.
This follows several warnings by the police earlier over the adherence of Covid-19 prevention guidelines.
A supporter who is still waiting says many of them have gone for lunch.
Far-fetched to claim Najib conned by Jho Low, says judge
11.35am – Mohd Nazlan rules that Jho Low fully understood his role and that there was no doubt that he was dealing with the former prime minister’s bank accounts.
He rules that it was too far fetched to suggest that the then prime minister can fall victim to a scam by Jho Low.
“It is too far fetched and self-serving to say (the accused was) conned by Jho Low,” rules the judge.
11.30am – On the accused’s written instructions to AmBank Islamic, the judge notes that the defence submitted that the accused was unaware of it.
The judge then notes that the investigation officer testified that there was no denial by the accused on the signature of the documents.
He also notes that the defence never challenged it before the commencement of the trial.
“Most importantly, the defence has not offered expert evidence that the accused’s signature was forged,” says the judge.
Najib didn’t take action over non-return of RM42m, judge rules
11.25am – Mohd Nazlan rules that the accused did not take action to inquire on matters concerning the non-return of RM42 million to SRC International on grounds that investigations were pending.
The judge notes that the accused was informed that the funds were from SRC International and that as finance minister, he was the legal owner of the company.
Accused in contact with Jho and Azlin on accounts
11.15am – Mohd Nazlan rules that “totality of evidence” shows accused knew of transactions into the three AmBank Islamic accounts but “deliberately” kept from public disclosure.
The accused’s conduct “at all times” was undertaken to ensure sufficient funds were in the accounts before spending it.
The judge rules that the “fact remains” that Jho Low and the accused’s principal private secretary at the time Azlin Alias were in contact with the accused on the bank account.
“The inference is overwhelming,” rules the judge.
Judge: Neither SRC nor Najib took legal action against AmBank Islamic
11.10am – Mohd Nazlan notes that neither SRC International nor the accused took legal action against the AmBank Islamic.
“Without any protest, there has never been any indication (of wrongdoing),” says the judge.
Gathering of Najib’s supporters sparks Covid-19 fears
11.10am – Thousands turned up outside the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex in Jalan Duta this morning to support Najib as he awaits the verdict of his SRC International trial and this has raised concerns about the spread of Covid-19.
Journalists note that social distancing is not observed while there are also those not wearing face masks.
Images of the crowd are being shared on social media whereas questions are also posted on the police and media WhatsApp group in regard to enforcement.
Defence fails to beat abuse of power charge
10.59am – Mohd Nazlan rules that the defence failed to rebut presumptions based on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 on the balance of probability and failed to raise reasonable doubt on the charge under Section 23(1) of the law.
The judge is now making a ruling on the three criminal breach of trust charges.
Najib stopped denying SRC funds recovery request by Ahmad Husni – judge
10.45am – Judge Nazlan rules that the accused had denied a request by then second finance minister and prosecution witness Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah to recover SRC International funds in Switzerland.
“The accused said the matter has to be dealt with (in a) ‘government-to-government’ manner. But evidence show, as prime minister, (the accused) never initiated (the matter),” he says.
No dispute of ‘rushed’ cabinet’s approval for KWAP’s RM2b loan to SRC – judge
10.30am – Mohd Nazlan rules that there was no dispute that cabinet’s approval for the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) first RM2 billion loan to SRC International was “rushed”.
For this loan, the judge states that Najib made a request and it was ultimately conveyed to KWAP’s investment panel.
At the time, Najib was the finance minister and was thus in charge of KWAP.
Justice Mohd Nazlan delivers his verdict
10.20am – Mohd Nazlan rules that the accused was involved in the establishment of SRC International Sdn Bhd.
10.18am – Mohd Nazlan begins delivering the verdict in the RM42 million SRC International case against Najib.