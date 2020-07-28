NAJIB GUILTY AS SIN! WHO NOW TO BLAME – ‘CRUEL’ PAKATAN OR UMNO’S OWN ‘DOG EAT DOG’ PERIKATAN GOVT? SCION OF FAMOUS UMNO POLITICAL DYNASTY THE FIRST EVER PM TO BE CONVICTED OF CORRUPTION & POWER ABUSE

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Najib Razak has been found guilty of all seven counts of corruption in connection with RM42 million belonging to former 1MDB unit SRC International.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali said the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Najib is the first former prime minister to be tried and convicted on criminal charges for actions taken while in office.

He was charged in 2018 with three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), three of money laundering and one of abuse of power, soon after his Barisan Nasional government fell from federal power.

For the abuse of power charge, trial judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali said the defence had failed to rebut the presumption in Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act.

He said evidence showed that Najib knew of the transactions into the three AmBank Islamic accounts but intentionally withheld this information from the public.

He also said neither SRC International nor Najib had taken legal action against AmBank Islamic.

“There was never any indication (of wrongdoing),” he said.

Nazlan said the defence had likewise failed to raise reasonable doubt on the CBT and money laundering charges.

For the abuse of power charge, Najib was found guilty of using his position as prime minister and finance minister to commit bribery by participating in Cabinet meetings to provide government guarantees for RM4 billion in loans for SRC International from the Retirement Fund Incorporated.

He committed the offence at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya between Aug 7, 2011 and Feb 8, 2012.

The punishment under Section 24 of the MACC Act is jail of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of RM42 million.

On the first count of CBT, meanwhile, he was found guilty as prime minister, finance minister and adviser emeritus to SRC International entrusted with the control of RM4 billion worth of funds of CBT involving RM27 million.

On the second count, he misappropriated SRC International funds amounting to RM5 million and, on the third count, a further RM10 million.

He committed the offences at AmIslamic Bank Bhd at Jalan Raja Chulan here between Dec 24, 2014 and Dec Feb 15, 2015.

The punishment under Section 409 of the Penal Code is a maximum jail term of 20 years, whipping and a fine.

For the three counts of money laundering, he was found guilty of receiving RM42 million in proceeds from unlawful activities.

He committed the offences at AmIslamic Bank Bhd here between Dec 26, 2014 and Feb 10, 2015.

The punishment under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 is a maximum jail term of 15 years and the return of five times the RM42 million.

After the judgment was delivered, Najib’s lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said the defence needed time to prepare its mitigation.

“We cannot do complete mitigation without clear instructions from our client,” he said.

“We are asking for mitigation to be held on Monday (Aug 3).” – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Najib’s SRC Trial: Defence has not raised reasonable doubt on first charge for abuse of power, says judge

11:19am: Justice Nazlan says testimony in court confirms involvement of Jho Low, including giving instructions regarding Najib’s back accounts to Joanna Yu, whom defence has claimed is a “rogue banker”.

11:16am: Police have warned supporters and others in and around court complex to maintain social distancing and follow SOPs of recovery movement control order.

11:10am: Judge now touches on the involvement of Azlin Alias, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil and Jho Low.

11.01am: Justice Nazlan has completed a segment in his judgment on the first charge relating to power abuse. “In conclusion, in my judgment, having considered all the evidence presented in this court, I find that the defence has not succeeded in rebutting the presumption on the balance of probabilities or raising reasonable doubt against the accused under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act.”

10.34am: Justice Nazlan is going into issue of loan approvals for SRC International.

10.30am: Media personnel have gathered in the lobby of the court complex.

10.27am: Justice Nazlan is reading his judgment, touching on the establishment of SRC International.

10.17am: Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali enters the court room. Ad hoc prosecutor Sithambaram stands up to introduce the prosecution and the defence. Justice Nazlan thanks both prosecution and defence for professionalism and decorum.

10.15am: Najib re-enters the court room with his lead counsel Shafee Abdullah.

10.13am: Najib’s lead counsel Shafee Abdullah arrives in court.

10.12am: Najib steps out of the courtroom.

10.10am: The seats in the public gallery are all taken. Najib is in court. No sign of Shafee Abdullah yet.

9.57am: Najib enters the court room, with him are his sons Nor Ashman and Nizar and stepson Riza Aziz. Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan is also present in court room.

9.46am: Najib’s daughter Nooryana Najwa takes to Instagram to thanks supporters for showing up at High Court.

9.40am: Prosecution team, led by ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram, enters court room.

9.33am: Defence team starts entering court room. No sign of lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah yet.

9.31am: Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at court complex to shouts of “Hidup Bossku!” and “Kami sayang bossku (We love bossku)” from supporters. Among those accompanying him is Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan.

9.30am: The court room is open. Body checks conducted at the door. Police reminding those entering the court room to put their phones on silent and that any form of recording is not allowed.

9.20am: A police officer has just informed the media that the door to High Court 3 will be opened at 9.30am. According to the policeman, the court room is still empty and nobody from either the prosecution or the defence is inside yet.

9:10am: Police officers stationed at the entrance to High Court 3 where Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali will be delivering his decision. A police officer said the door will be opened at 9.15am and proceedings are expected to start at 10am.

8.47am: Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan seen arriving and mingling with supporters.

8:45am: Media personnel with passes are allowed in through the main gate

8.37am: Video link room with WiFi prepared by the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex management to cater to 40 local and foreign journalists who are covering the proceedings. Only 10 passes for media organisations, including The Star, have been issued for open court.

8.35am: Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki seen outside the court complex with supporters.

8.29am: Long queues forming outside the Court Complex as the crowd starts building up.

8.20am: More than 10 buses are parked at nearby Masjid Wilayah, believed to be carrying Najib Razak’s supporters. Some have arrived much earlier and prayed at the mosque before heading to the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex.

7.38am: A large group of media personnel have gathered at the Jalan Duta Court Complex ahead of today’s proceedings. – ANN

