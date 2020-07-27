ANWAR DROPS BOMBSHELL – PAKATAN WILL WIN AGAIN – OR AT WORST, IT WILL BE A HUNG PARLIAMENT: EVEN AS BN PROPAGANDISTS START TO WARN AGAINST SNAP GE15 AMID COVID-19 ‘RESURGENCE’ – INDEED, IF MUHYIDDIN, UMNO & PAS SO CONFIDENT – WHY DON;T THEY DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT TO GET THE MANDATE NEEDED TO PUSH THROUGH ECONOMIC REFORMS NEEDED FOR MALAYSIA TO SURVIVE PANDEMIC

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim is confident that Pakatan Harapan will continue to secure the mandate of the rakyat in the next general election.

He said Perikatan Nasional’s poor governance and PAS’ latest position on the amendment of Syariah Courts ( Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, also known as Act 355, will be key causes for the win.

In an interview with Sin Chew Daily, he said the opposition winning the snap polls would be the best scenario, while the worst situation would be when there is a stalemate with no single party commanding a clear-cut majority.

Political observers believed that the pairing of Umno and PAS under Muafakat Nasional would give them the edge as the total votes obtained by both parties exceeded those won by Harapan in the 2018 general election.

Anwar said: “This is merely a hypothetical calculation on the combine votes obtained by two parties. But, the general election will not be held only in Kuala Lumpur or Kelantan, but nationwide.

“Let’s not forget that PAS exited Pakatan Rakyat to push for Act 355. But after becoming part of the (PN) government, PAS ministers are similar to their counterparts from Umno and MCA who said they must study whether the amendment is constitutional.

“How can PAS explain to its supporters, when the party had pushed for it for 40 years but has softened its stance now? How could PAS justify this?”

On PN, he said the coalition is “in a mess” due to its flip-flop policies with investors facing obstacles.

Anwar, who acknowledged that a snap general election could be held by the year end, said Harapan must get ready and that it will start the process of seat negotiations.

He also denied that the meeting he had with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (photo) and Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin was to discuss the possibility of forming a political pact.

“No such thing, be it Harapan or Harapan Plus together with Muhyiddin and Hamzah. I met Muhyiddin because he is the prime minister while I am the opposition leader. We mainly discussed on Covid-19 and I asked him to allow Dewan Rakyat to debate plans implemented due to the pandemic.

“Yes, we did discuss the stability of the country. But no discussion on the formation of a new pact. Why? This is because I feel that Harapan is still the better choice,” Anwar said in the interview.

The PKR leader said he had informed DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and PAS president Mohamad Sabu before and after the meeting took place.

“I also met Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man. I think we should have a new political culture by not treating all individuals as enemies,” he added.

Anwar also said he will commit to the promises of reform if he becomes the next prime minister.

“We need to reform. A country cannot just rely on the prime minister. It is important to have a system in place. If not, it will open the opportunity for corruption.”

He pledged to stimulate the economy and build a stable government that will implement firm and clear policies.

The Port Dickson MP said a leader must adopt a clear policy and advocate an ideology based on fairness and justice.

Only then, he stressed, the country will be able to get rid of its racial dilemma.

“We should see the problem of poverty and inequality. The economy is important, so are parliamentary and judicial reforms.

“But I will focus on the economy as the poor are being neglected and the unemployment rate is so high with around 860,000 losing their jobs. Just imagine a situation where one million households without income by year-end.”

Anwar said he wants to be the champion for all Malaysians instead of fighting for one single race. – MKINI

Is GE15 a good idea amid Covid-19 spike?

The economy is just restarting after the MCO and any spike in coronavirus cases leading to another lockdown would spell disaster. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Seth Akmal, July 27, 2020.

THE possibility of snap polls has been bandied about in recent times amid a persuasive contention that the wafer-thin majority Perikatan Nasional enjoys in Parliament makes it necessary for it to go back to the electorate for a fresh mandate and a respectable majority.

In response, Pakatan Harapan (PH) has expressed its readiness to go to the polls too, although it would rather that the general election be postponed to a later date when the Covid-19 pandemic finally reaches, if at all, its lowest ebb. However, the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, such as the emergence of new clusters in Kuching and Bukit Tiram in Johor, and a lackadaisical attitude of some Malaysians pertaining to observing standard operating procedures when appearing in public places, should put the idea of snap polls under intense scrutiny as it has serious repercussions, particularly for the ordinary people and the nation as a whole. Another surge of the pandemic could also mean the loss of many more lives. In fact, the warning issued recently by the government that it may have to re-enforce the movement-control order (MCO) should the number of coronavirus cases reach three digits, might suggest that snap polls would have to be a distant reality. To put it in perspective, a few countries, such as Spain, Brazil, Russia and Australia, have already witnessed a surge of Covid-19 cases again, which the governments concerned and their citizens have to be prepared for. For one thing, a general election at this juncture would put a severe strain on the national purse that has been shrinking, partly owing to the economic stimulus packages disbursed in the earlier phase of the pandemic to help the needy and kick-start the weak economy. Holding a GE15 amid the pandemic would also present a great deal of logistical challenges that may stretch limited resources. Equally important, some Malaysians appear to have experienced political fatigue, ever since the so-called “Sheraton move” that hurriedly gave birth to the PN government amid the pandemic. The leap-frogging among flippant and scheming politicians has become a tiresome affair, especially for the electorate expecting meaningful social reform after the last general election. People are also disillusioned by the rift that emerged within the PH before its fall from grace, leaving some to wonder whether it was worth their while for having actively participated in the last electoral process. And, perhaps they may only give a lukewarm electoral response, if at all, in the future. Politics aside, another round of Covid-19 surge and a consequent MCO would spell disaster, particularly for those in B40 category who have been struggling to put their heads above water ever since the coronavirus unleashed its wrath in the country. The poor and the marginalised would be badly hit again if a second surge of the Covid-19 were to occur. Unemployment would spike when business establishments and certain industries shut down under a yet again MCO, leaving many penniless and driving their families into severe socio-economic hardship. Under such circumstances, having another general election soon after the last one may not be on the minds of many voters, especially those who would be saddled with a lot of financial and social problems if the pandemic worsens. Ordinary Malaysians would expect the powers-that-be to know what to prioritise for the overall benefit of the populace in the face of a potential surge of the Covid-19 cases. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

