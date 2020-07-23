THE GREATNESS OF CHINA IS SET TO FLOURISH – WHETHER SOUTHEAST ASIA LIKES IT OR NOT – AND REGARDLESS OF WHATEVER ‘ARMS’ THEY MIGHT BUY

To the Chinese Ambassador in Kuala Lumpur.

The Chinese Ambassador in Kuala Lumpur has recently published a statement in The Star newspaper about China’s claims over the South China Sea.

The statement reads :

China confines its oil and gas development and fishing activities in the South China Sea strictly within waters under China’s jurisdiction, which is in accordance with relevant international laws including United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and China’s domestic legislations. China has exercised great restraint over oil and gas development in the disputed waters in the South China Sea. None of the working drilling oil rigs among the thousands of rigs in the disputed waters in the South China Sea is China’s.

My comments : Firstly there are two minor errors in the last line above : None of the working drilling oil rigs among the thousands of rigs in the disputed waters in the South China Sea is China’s.

It should be ‘are’ and not ‘is’. I would also suggest : “None of the working oil drilling rigs ..”

“None of the working oil drilling rigs among the thousands of rigs in the disputed waters in the South China Sea ‘are’ China’s”.

Similarly Malaysian oil rigs operate within Malaysian waters and in international waters without encroaching on any of China’s territory.

The Chinese Ambassador should know very well that in the 19th century China had to resist Western meddling and interference in China where the western powers tried to impose their own domestic legislations on the Chinese people.

China should never forget this. And in the 21st century China should not use these same arguments (“domestic legislations“) in its dealings with its friendly neighbours.

The Ambassador of China has failed to state in his letter that until 1957 China claimed an “11 Dash Line” which included the Gulf of Tonkin which washes upon Hainan Island and Guangxi Province, which are both in China. However in 1957 as a friendly gesture towards a brother communist country China REMOVED two dashes to cede the Gulf of Tonkin to Communist North Vietnam.

Here is a map of China’s own “11 Dash line” showing the Gulf of Tonkin, Hainan Island, Guangxi Province and neighbouring Vietnam.



Then in 2013 China ADDED another dash to create a ’10 Dash line’ that extended east of Taiwan.





So in the recent past China has ADDED and REMOVED ‘dashes’ to its own line, depending on the politics current in China.



Therefore the claim by China over the seas and shoals that lie (for example) 2000 km away from the Chinese mainland and within 85 km of the Malaysian shoreline are ridiculous and cannot really be dignified with an answer. In 1957 China did not have the Liaoning, Shandong and Type 03 aircraft carriers, the Type 055 destroyer or the Dong Feng 21 anti ship missile. Now China has these very powerful weapons of war. There is no history of China exerting military conquest over South East Asia. Let us hope that this history does not change anytime in the future.



If China persists in the imaginary “9 Dash line” (until today this 9 dash line has not been formally claimed by any scientific survey) then it will ultimately lead to conflict and violence with the countries around the South China Sea.



The Philippines has now acquired the Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles from India. The Brahmos is the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world (Mach 3) and has a range of 500 km – enough to cover the entire South China Sea. On the other hand the Chinese mainland is 1000 – 2000 km away from the Philippines. The Philippines has bought eight Shaldag patrol boats from Israel which are also armed with anti ship missiles.



Indonesia is shopping for anti ship missiles and is trying to acquire 15 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft (from Austria). The Eurofighter can carry anti ship missiles.



Obviously China’s statements and moves have made South East Asia nervous. No country around the South China Sea has ever initiated any acts of aggression against China. We are not the West or the USA. Granted that the politicians in the United States have imaginary issues against China and the Chinese people. Granted also that the US has many friends around the South China Sea. But that is no excuse for China to act in any manner that is aggressive or defensive towards its friendly neighbours in South East Asia.

China is a great civilisation. Perhaps the historical Middle Kingdom is only now achieving its greatest successes. Without a doubt present day China contributes towards improving the lives of over 7.5 billion people on this planet. And China still has a fantastic journey ahead to contribute so much good in this world.

The greatness of China today is indeed because of the unity of all China and its friendship towards all nations.