NAJIB SMILES EVEN MORE: AS EXPECTED UNDER MUHYIDDIN REGIME, ALTANTUYA’S FAMILY LOSES BID TO GET STATEMENTS RECORDED BY COPS

THE high court today dismissed an application by the family of Altantuya Shaariibuu, who was murdered in 2006, to obtain the statements of those questioned by police in the case.

They sought the statements for use in a civil suit.

Altantuya’s father, Shaariibuu Setev, his wife and their two grandsons filed the RM100 million suit against former commandos Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar, political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda and the government in 2007.

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, representing the family, told reporters that judge Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera ruled that the statements were recorded in confidence and for use in the criminal trial.

She said Vazeer noted that disclosure of the said statements may be prejudicial to future or pending investigations.

“The judge said no consent was granted by those who gave the statements, and the application is irrelevant because the information sought by the family can be obtained in the criminal case records,” she said after the decision was delivered in chambers.

Sangeet said she will seek her clients’ instruction on whether to appeal the decision.

“It’s quite a unique application because we are asking for basically the disclosure of all the investigation papers on a criminal offence to be used in a civil trial.”

Ten witnesses for Altantuya’s family have testified in the civil case, which began in January last year.

Shaariibuu and his wife, Altantsetseg Sanjaa, as well as their grandsons, Mungunshagai Bayarjargal and Altanshagai Munkhtulga, filed the suit on June 4, 2007. Altanshagai’s name was later removed as a plaintiff following his death in 2017.

In their statement of claim, the family said Altantuya’s death caused them psychological shock and trauma, thus, they are entitled to compensation, and exemplary and aggravated damages.

Razak was charged with conspiring with Azilah and Sirul to kill the 28-year-old Mongolian translator, but he was acquitted in October 2008 without having to enter his defence. The two former cops were found guilty in 2009.

On August 23, 2013, the Court of Appeal allowed the duo’s appeal and acquitted them. The acquittal was overturned by the Federal Court on January 13, 2015, following the prosecution’s appeal.

The apex court sentenced Azilah and Sirul to death.

Sirul then fled to Australia, where he is being held at an immigration detention centre. Canberra has said it will not extradite him until Malaysia abolishes the death penalty.

Azilah is on death row at Kajang Prison.

