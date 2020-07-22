TAINTED BY MAHATHIR, SHAFIE FEELS THE ‘BREATH OF DEATH’: SABAHANS SPECULATE OVER IMMINENT CHANGE OF STATE GOVT

KOTA KINABALU: Speculation is rife that Sabah could see a change in government with a number of assemblymen aligned to the Warisan-led ruling coalition looking to switch sides.

According to sources, the opposition is close to securing a simple majority after several elected representatives are said to have agreed to align themselves to it.

The state opposition, comprising Umno, PPBM, STAR and PBS, now has 20 assemblymen, including three independents, one of whom is nominated.

They need 13 more seats to attain a simple majority in the 65-seat state assembly to unseat the state government, made up of Warisan, Upko, DAP and PKR, led by Chief Minister Shafie Apdal.

The ruling coalition has 45 seats, including 33 held by Warisan, seven by DAP, three by Upko and two by PKR. If 13 assemblymen jump ship, it will end up with 32 seats – one short of the opposition.

FMT learned that fresh discussions were held among leaders of the state Perikatan Nasional-aligned parties recently.

The sources also claimed that support for the opposition is being done through statutory declarations.

Last month, Kuala Penyu rep Limus Jury and Sugut assemblyman James Ratib resigned from Upko, saying they were not in favour of being in opposition to the PN federal government.

There were rumours that more assemblymen would follow suit after that but the momentum had since died down until recent developments.

Political analyst Tony Paridi Bagang said rumours of the state government’s collapse had been around for some time but picked up after the change in the federal government.

“It gained more momentum just before the departure of Jury and Ratib from Upko, and there is talk that more assemblymen from the state coalition will follow suit.

“This is also a manifestation that federal-state relations remains as one of the main factors in Sabah politics,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

