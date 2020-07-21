MAHATHIR GETS A RAPPING! FORM ANOTHER MOSQUITO PARTY – AND YOU’LL BE SQUASHED: EXPERTS WARN ‘STILL IN BOLEH-LAND’ DR M – EVEN AS HE INSISTS ‘BERSATU GRASSROOTS STILL LOVE ME’ – ‘BUT IF THEY DID, THEY WOULDN’T TAKE MUHYIDDIN’S LARGESSE – AND IF DR M LOVED THEM, HE WOULDN’T HAVE QUIT & LEFT THEM & PAKATAN IN THE LURCH ALL BECAUSE OF HIS OWN DEVIOUS SELF-INTERESTS

DR MAHATHIR Mohamad should not form a new party to challenge Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for control of Putrajaya but should look at using civil society groups as an option to gain more support, said analysts.

They told The Malaysian Insight that another option for the former prime minister is to join a Pakatan Harapan party like DAP or seek to be a direct member of the coalition.

In a recent interview with a Hong Kong media agency, Dr Mahathir had said he may consider forming a new party.

He said his faction may be forced to run under a different name, or it could be a new political party but the situation was unstable at this stage.

However, in a separate interview with The Malaysian Insight, the former prime minister said he is still a Bersatu member, despite party president Muhyiddin sacking him and four others for sitting with the opposition in the first parliamentary sitting on May 18 of the Perikatan Nasional administration.

Dr Mahathir has embarked on the “Bersatu blackout” campaign to win over the party grassroots.

However, analysts said the better alternative is to operate through a platform of civil society groups, or through PH.

Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) said while Perikatan Nasional need not hold elections until 2023, Dr Mahathir will be caught out if he forms a new party and snap elections are called in the next six months.

“There is not enough time for Dr Mahathir to form a new party to contest in the general election, especially if snap polls are called,” he said.

“The key is time. Unless he wants to join another PH party, like DAP, or he directly becomes a member of PH without joining a party,” Azizuddin said.

If Dr Mahathir does start a new party, it would be similar to Bersatu or Umno, targeting Malay voters, said Azizuddin.

There is already a saturation of Malay parties – Umno, PAS, Amanah and Bersatu – but Malay voters still preferred Malay parties compared with their multiracial counterparts, he said.

“People cannot support only one type of political party, so it is a good thing to have another Malay party within PH.

“Even though it has Amanah, PH is still struggling to win over Malay voters.”

More important, said Azizuddin, is the kind of policies the new party will have.

“If he forms a new political party, he can still attract those who are loyal to him. There are still people who support him, but there is no platform to attract that support.

“He has no political party and he is not part of PH, so how will his supporters operate?”

Meanwhile, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s Dr Mazlan Ali said that it will be difficult for Dr Mahathir to start a new party if he wants to compete with Muhyiddin for control of Bersatu.

“How is Dr Mahathir going to fight for Bersatu if he starts anew?”

He emphasised that although Dr Mahathir has other options, he still needs to put forward his own principles first.

“If he forms a new party, then he has no reason to compete with Muhyiddin for control of Bersatu.”

Dr Mahathir and the other sacked MPs are now challenging their expulsion in court.

Bersatu, led by Muhyiddin, is now in the ruling pact with the support of Umno and PAS, along with Sarawak’s ruling GPS coalition, and Barisan Nasional parties MCA and MIC.

Dr Mahathir adamant Bersatu grassroots still support him

DR Mahathir Mohamad will continue to take the fight against Muhyiddin Yassin for control of Bersatu as he believes he still has grassroots support.

The sacked chairman also believes he is still a Bersatu member.

“We consider ourselves still members of Bersatu. He (Bersatu president Muhyiddin) keeps on sacking everybody if they don’t support him

“That cannot be because the constitution has proper procedures. As such, I am still a member of Bersatu and we will wait for the court to decide,” said the former prime minister in an exclusive interview with The Malaysian Insight.

Bersatu has a constitution and that the party cannot sack people without proper investigations, he said.

“In the constitution, the president must consult the chairman, that’s me. But he sacked me without even asking me. He also sacked the secretary-general without asking me,” said Dr Mahathir.

The 95-year-old said he will continue to vie for control of Bersatu as the grassroots still support him despite the sacking.

“Bersatu is generally supportive of me as chairman as the rank and file joined the party because they believed in me.

“But Muhyiddin has enticed the division leaders (by giving them positions in the government) to support him.

“And if you don’t support him, he will sack you and put in someone else who supports him,” said Dr Mahathir, who is also the Langkawi MP.

Almost all Bersatu division leaders have since changed their stand and are supporting Muhyiddin now, he said.

“But the rank and file still want the old Bersatu. They are not offered anything and they are a big number. They are not MPs. They feel the original objectives of Bersatu should be sustained. That is, we are against Umno.

“We will now have to deal with the rank and file without the leaders,” said Dr Mahathir.

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he will deal with the rank and file in Bersatu instead of division leaders. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Najjua Zulkefli, July 21, 2020.

Dr Mahathir said he is encouraged by the new “Bersatu blackout” campaign launched in his home state of Kedah on Saturday.

“Although they have no leaders, they turned out in full force. On Saturday, I had 800 people inside the hall.

“The hall could hold 2,000 but because of the need for social distancing, we only allowed 800 inside.

“Outside there were more people. We also had around 17,000 who were watching the live broadcast on the internet.”

Bersatu has now sacked six MPs, including Dr Mahathir, for not supporting Muhyiddin. The latest MP to be sacked is Sri Gading’s Shahruddin Salleh, Muhyiddin’s former political secretary.

The other sacked MPs include former deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu), Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman (Muar) and Dr Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam).

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.