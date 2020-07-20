WOW! SO SWIFTLY , MURAL VANDALS ALREADY CAUGHT IN THE ACT IN VIRAL VIDEO – EVEN AS UMNO MPs SABRE-RATTLE & S’GOR SULTAN DEMANDS ACTION: YET COPS TOOK SO LONG & STILL COULD NOT IDENTIFY IF AZMIN WAS MAN IN HAZIQ GAY SEX VIDEO

PETALING JAYA: The suspects who defaced the murals in Shah Alam dedicated to the nation’s leaders could soon be found following video footage that has gone viral on social media.

The footage, which lasted more than two minutes, showed a car had stopped at an alley where the murals were painted.

Two people were seen walking towards the walls where the portraits were painted.

The individuals are believed to have defaced the portraits before leaving.

Police have started investigations into the case after a report was lodged on the incident.

Shah Alam OCPD Asst Comm Baharudin Mat Taib confirmed the authenticity of the video.

He said the incident would be investigated for committing mischief and provoking the peace through intentional insult under the Penal Code.

On Monday (July 20), the mural that adorned the walls at Taman Cahaya Alam in Section U12 was found sprayed with red paint.

The mural featured portraits of the King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

The mural was painted to honour their leadership in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was painted by artists Muhammad Suhaimi, 27, who had conceptualised the project and implemented it with the help of his friends Muhamad Firdaus Nordin, 26 and Abdul Hadi Ramli, 27.