WOW! SO SWIFTLY , MURAL VANDALS ALREADY CAUGHT IN THE ACT IN VIRAL VIDEO – EVEN AS UMNO MPs SABRE-RATTLE & S’GOR SULTAN DEMANDS ACTION: YET COPS TOOK SO LONG & STILL COULD NOT IDENTIFY IF AZMIN WAS MAN IN HAZIQ GAY SEX VIDEO

PETALING JAYA: The suspects who defaced the murals in Shah Alam dedicated to the nation’s leaders could soon be found following video footage that has gone viral on social media.

The footage, which lasted more than two minutes, showed a car had stopped at an alley where the murals were painted.

Two people were seen walking towards the walls where the portraits were painted.

The individuals are believed to have defaced the portraits before leaving.

Police have started investigations into the case after a report was lodged on the incident.

Shah Alam OCPD Asst Comm Baharudin Mat Taib confirmed the authenticity of the video.

He said the incident would be investigated for committing mischief and provoking the peace through intentional insult under the Penal Code.

On Monday (July 20), the mural that adorned the walls at Taman Cahaya Alam in Section U12 was found sprayed with red paint.

The mural featured portraits of the King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

The mural was painted to honour their leadership in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was painted by artists Muhammad Suhaimi, 27, who had conceptualised the project and implemented it with the help of his friends Muhamad Firdaus Nordin, 26 and Abdul Hadi Ramli, 27.

Umno MPs call for stern action against those who vandalise murals

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno lawmakers are calling for stern action against those who vandalised the murals depicting the country’s leaders, including the King, the Prime Minister and the Health director-general.

Expressing regret over the incident, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) said although it is just an act of vandalism, it has huge implications.

“I feel that the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) should take immediate action against those involved,” he said during the debate on the motion of thanks on the Royal Address.

Ahmad Maslan, who is Umno secretary-general, said he hoped that authorities would secure the CCTV recording of the culprits vandalising the murals.

“Regardless of time and whoever they are, action must be taken against them,” he said.

Foreign Minister Datuk Hishammuddin Hussein said the vandalism has insulted the King and is unforgivable and irresponsible.

“Respect the leaders and appreciate the painters who have painstakingly painted and created the art pieces,” posted the Sembrong MP on his Twitter account.

It was reported that the murals depicting the King and several others were found to have been vandalised with bad words sprayed on them.

The murals at Section U12 Shah Alam were painted earlier this month by three friends – Muhammad Suhaimi Ali or Miey Ali, 27, Abdul Hadi Ramli, 27, and Muhamad Firdaus Nordin, 26 – and the pictures had since gone viral on social media.

Besides the King, other public figures painted on the wall of a building there included Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Selangor ruler angry and sad over mural vandalism

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Selangor has expressed anger and sadness over the vandalism carried out against the murals of the country’s leaders in Shah Alam.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah condemned the act in a Facebook post on Monday (July 20).

“The Sultan has decreed that the act of painting derogatory words on the mural pictures of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong (Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah), the Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) and the Health director-general (Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah) along with a few other leaders, was an insolent (biadap) act.

“The Sultan is regretful and disappointed that such an act took place on an artwork in Selangor.

“The Sultan is of the view that the incident was not committed by a mentally unsound person or a mischievous child but that it is based on hateful political motives, ” said the post.

The Ruler expressed hope that the culprit will be caught and brought to justice immediately.

