MUHYIDDIN THROWS IT BACK TO THE PEOPLE – BUT IS HE OBSERVING HIS OWN 1-METRE SOCIAL DISTANCING RULE? RM2 BILLION LOSSES A DAY IF 2ND LOCKDOWN IMPOSED, MULLS COMPULSORY USE OF FACE MASKS IN PUBLIC PLACES
THE economy could lose RM2 billion a day if the movement control order (MCO) was imposed again, warned Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today.
In light of the recent spike in cases, he said another lockdown could devastate the national economy.
“The closure of economic sectors will make the country lose at least RM2 billion a day and indirectly affect the rice bowl for millions of workers in Malaysia,” Muhyiddin said in a special announcement, adding it would effectively destroy the government’s RM295 billion economic stimulus packages.
“This will make nothing of the effort by government, private sector and civil society groups under the Prihatin and Penjana packages, which were meant to rehabilitate and regenerate the country’s economy,” Muhyiddin said.
Muhyiddin also said RM11.1 billion in cash handouts was given to the people and almost 1.4 million e-hailing drivers were paid RM500 each.
The government also gave a discount of 50% on electricity bills for 7.7 million users and another 15% for 1.4 million users which totalled RM186 million, he said.
Malaysia’s unemployment rate has worsened, from 5% in April to 5.3% in May according to the Statistics Department.
The department said industries that have been severely affected are services, tourism, event planning, entertainment and sports. – The Malaysian Insight
Govt mulling over compulsory use of face masks in public areas, says PM
PETALING JAYA: The government is considering making it compulsory for people to use face masks in public places, with details to be announced soon once they are finalised, says the Prime Minister.
Showing clear concern that some have begun to throw caution to the wind, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the battle with Covid-19 is far from over and reminded Malaysians to follow safety measures such as using face masks, practising good hand hygiene and social distancing.
“The government is considering making it compulsory to wear face masks in public places.
“Details on this will be announced when the relevant rules have been finalised by the government, ” he said during a special address on Monday (July 20).
He expressed concern over the rise of new clusters, saying that 13 new clusters have emerged during the recovery movement control order (MCO).
“For example, the Kuala Lumpur restaurant cluster among workers which were reported since July 6 and the Stutong cluster which started since July 18.
“Besides that, since July 7, there were four new clusters detected from those who returned from abroad which include a cluster in Sarawak (three cases), Melaka (five cases), Terengganu (three cases) and Kuala Lumpur (two cases).
“What worries me more is that Covid-19 positive cases have returned to double digits since a few days ago, ” he said.
Muhyiddin added that if necessary, the government will place Malaysians who had just returned from overseas at quarantine centres in order to control imported cases more effectively.
Law enforcement will also be beefed up with heavier penalties imposed on those found to be flouting the laws and regulations, he said.
Muhyiddin warned that if cases spiked and Malaysia had to go back into a stricter MCO, the country stood to lose RM2bil daily and millions of Malaysians would lose their source of income.
“We had just witnessed the positive impact from the government’s strict measures and the people’s high discipline throughout the enforcement of the MCO.
“Our national economy has also started to pick up and we are getting to enjoy our lives by practising the new normal.
“However, let us not be careless and negligent. I want to again remind all of you that the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over.
“So let us all persevere in our efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, ” he said.