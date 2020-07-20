‘MALAYS ARE THE ORIGINAL INHABITANTS OF THIS COUNTRY’ – UMNO MAN POKES RACIAL FIRE AMID SHOCK ‘VANDALIZATION’ OF MURALS OF AGONG & MALAY LEADERS – IN WHAT COULD BE CONCERTED BIDS TO ROUSE MALAY SENTIMENT – BUT WHAT SAY THE ‘ORANG ASLI’ – WHAT SAYS MAHATHIR’S SABAH PM CANDIDATE SHAFIE OR SARAWAK’S ABANG JO?
The Dewan Rakyat debate today ventured into touchy territory with Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (BN-Pasir Salak) emphasising on “Tanah Melayu” and bumiputera privileges while Maszlee Malik (IND-Simpang Renggam) countered that such rights come with the responsibility of being good role models.
Tajuddin, while debating the royal address, said while the rights of non-Malays should be protected, everyone must acknowledge that they live in “Tanah Melayu” and bumiputeras have special privileges.
“Like it or not, people who came from the outside must accept this is Tanah Melayu. The Malays are the original inhabitants of our country.
“Malays are the bumiputera and have certain privileges which must be defended by the government and all of us. The non-Malays are also citizens of this country, and we must accept their rights as citizens.
Maszlee then interjected, acknowledging Tajuddin’s argument but said they also came with responsibility.
“I would like to ask Pasir Salak (Tajuddin) if he agrees that it also comes with great responsibility. With great rights comes great responsibility to be good role models by not being oppressive or engaging in corruption, kleptocracy and wrongdoing,” he said.
Tajuddin then argued that there was nothing oppressive about claiming one’s own rights.
“Why would people who claim their own rights be considered oppressive? They are only oppressive if they take the rights of others.
“Do not suggest that Malays defending their own rights and privileges mean that they are being oppressive to other races. That is not right,” he said.
However, Maszlee clarified that that was not what he meant and repeated his question if Tajuddin agreed about the need to show a good example by not being “oppressive, stealing and robbing”.
Tajuddin replied by saying that such things happen anywhere.
“Such cases happen anywhere. It happens among Malays, among non-Malays, among Caucasians and among Africans.
“It is not an issue that we can raise as being the problem among Malays,” he said.
After Umno’s defeat in the 2018 general election, Tajuddin had adopted a more hardline ethnonationalist position, including organising a rally where he declared Malays had lost power.
However, he had also been critical of the 1MDB scandal, which was attributed as one of the factors that contributed to Umno and its BN allies’ defeat in the general election. – MKINI
Murals of leaders removed after sprayed with red paint
PETALING JAYA: Recently painted murals in Shah Alam featuring the portraits of the country’s leaders, including the Health director-general, have been vandalised.
The murals, which had gone viral and attracted the attention of some of the leaders portrayed, were found to have been defaced with red spray paint.
A Twitter user with the handle @MrJamesLabu posted a video depicting the murals of the leaders with their eyes sprayed over, along with derogatory words.
“Who is the person who has such a malicious heart?” the user had said on Monday (July 20), urging for the police and the Shah Alam City Council to take action.
The 14-second video garnered 11,000 retweets on Twitter, with many netizens expressing their anger and outrage.
The same user later posted another picture showing that the murals have now been painted over and completely removed.
The portrait of the King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, was among the murals painted by artists Muhammad Suhaimi Ali (nickname Miey Ali), 27, and Muhamad Firdaus Nordin, 26, and Abdul Hadi Ramli, 27.
Other leaders featured were Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.
The murals had adorned the walls of a building at Taman Cahaya Alam in Section U12.
MKINI / ANN
.