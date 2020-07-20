IF MALAYS WANT TO DROWN IN MAHATHIR’S, UMNO & PAS’ RACIAL SEWER, THAT’S THEIR BUSINESS – BUT WHY HOLD BACK THOSE WHO DON’T? SARAWAK TO PUSH ON WITH PPSMI, RECOGNIZE UEC – EVEN AS MALICIOUS ULTRA MALAY GROUPS RUSH TO ‘URGE’ MUHYIDDIN TO REJECT UEC ‘NO MATTER HOW IT IS CHANGED TO SUIT NATIONAL POLICY’

Sarawak will continue with the Teaching and Learning of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI) programme, Sarawak Assistant Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research Annuar Rapaee (above) said today.

The state also stands by its decision to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), he said, adding that these decisions show the importance of Sarawak’s autonomy over education.

This comes after the federal government announced on Thursday that it will not reintroduce the PPSMI.

“We reintroduced PPSMI in Sarawak starting this year, with Standard One students.

“We have studied the criticisms and weaknesses from the previous implementation on the national level and taken the necessary steps to overcome them,” Annuar was reported as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

Critics of PPSMI have pointed to a study which said the PPSMI policy not only failed to increase English proficiency and performance in both the subjects, but it also caused race polarisation, he said.

“I haven’t read or examined the study yet, but for me, we have to look at why the policy failed and not just forget about teaching Science and Mathematics in English,” Annuar said.

The original implementation of PPSMIwas ‘too rushed’

Sarawak believes that the original implementation of PPSMI for Standard One and Form One students was too rushed, he said.

“If you introduce it to Form One students, those who have been studying the subject in Malay from Standard Four to Six will struggle.

“This time, we will do it slowly, starting with Standard One and so on,” Annuar said.

Teachers will also be retrained to teach the two subjects in English, he added.

However, he noted that the federal government did not provide any allocation for the PPSMI programme in Sarawak.

“We have spent almost RM10 million to develop the module, print the textbooks and workbooks, train teachers and provide additional materials to them,” Annuar said.

Sarawak has chosen to reintroduce PPSMI for the benefit of the state as well as its people, he added.

“Many local graduates get jobs in the private sectors due to their weak English proficiency, this is the technology age, the Industrial Revolution 4.0. The mastery of English is no longer a choice.

“Like it or not, English is the language of knowledge and if we do not master it, how can we compete?” Annuar questioned.

At the same time, he said Sarawak will stand by its decision to acknowledge the UEC for state-sponsored scholarship applications and for jobs with the state government because it benefits the state and its people.

“When it comes to Sarawak’s right, autonomy in terms of what the state wants for its education is very important.

“We are a state rich in natural resources and so to benefit from it, we need talent and advanced technology.

“If we do not prepare our rakyat with the knowledge and technology proficiency, we will have to rely on foreigners and this is not good for the state and the rakyat. We do not want them to be left behind,” he said.

Education should not be politicised, Annuar added.

“For example, the UEC plays a role in developing human resources, so we accept UEC for scholarship applications.

“We cannot discriminate students based on their educational background.

“For Sarawakians, what is important is that they want to contribute to the state and country. We should not deny them their chance to do so,” Annuar said.

The UEC issue came under the spotlight again when Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin recently said it should adhere to the national education policy if it wants the matter to be considered for a resolution in the future.

Muhyiddin told to reject calls for the recognition of UEC

Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma) has urged Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to reject calls for the recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) brought by Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) and other Chinese organisations.

“I am appealing to the prime minister to reject whatever demand on the UEC while closing discussion (with the Chinese NGOs) and just focus on developing the national education system,” Isma president Aminuddin Yahaya (above) said in a statement today.

He said this is because the UEC goes against the Federal Constitution and Education Act 1996.

“No matter how UEC is changed to suit the national policy, the original spirit, which rejected the national education policy once, could not be changed,” Aminuddin was quoted as saying by Malaysia Gazette.

“Moreover, we don’t need another education system because it could widen the gap within the community,” he said.

Aminuddin said Malaysia does not need vernacular education at all, not to mention a private examination system not recognised by the government, unlike Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM).

Plenty of research has shown that vernacular education was not good for the country and national unity, he said.

Aminuddin said the government should refer to an expert and a former member of the National Education Advisory Council, Teo Kok Seong (above), who opposed the recognition of UEC, instead of Huazong, Chinese educationist group Dong Zong, DAP and MCA.

In a statement issued by on July 17, Huazong touched on what transpired between the association and Muhyiddin on the recognition of UEC.

Huazong quoted Muhyiddin as saying that the latter personally wished that the government would one day recognise the UEC.

This prompted the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to clarify that Muhyiddin never told Huazong that the government would recognise the UEC.

“The prime minister also stressed that the UEC should adhere to the national education policy if it wants (the matter) to be considered for a resolution in the future,” the PMO added.

It said the prime minister told Huazong that the previous administration had partially recognised the UEC by accepting UEC graduates into the Bachelor of Education teacher training programme (PISMP) Chinese language study in 2012.

Putra: UEC contradicts national education policy

However, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) disagreed that Muhyiddin said the government had ‘partially’ recognised UEC.

Putra vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz said this would be a huge mistake for the prime minister to say so.

“His statement is dangerous in the context that (UEC) contradicts the national education policy and poses a threat the Bahasa Malaysia as the national language,” Khairul said.

When Muhyiddin mentioned that UEC was partially recognised, he was referring to 20 seats per intake for UEC holders, out of thousands of seats, he said.

“So, how is it that the policy is said to be partially recognised ?” he asked.

Khairul urged Muhyiddin to correct the wording in the PMO’s statement.

“If the statement is not amended, then Dong Zong will be happy, thinking that its effort all these while bear fruits,” he said.

Putra would follow up with action, together with the people, if the prime minister does nothing to correct PMO’s statement, he added.

