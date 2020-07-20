CONTROVERSIALLY-APPOINTED NEW SPEAKER ART HARUN SHOWS MORE OF HIS TRUE COLORS – DEFENDS WRITING TO COURT FOR NAJIB TRIAL TO END EARLY – EVEN AS GOLDMAN REPS THRONG KL FOR 1MDB ‘ASSET RECOVERY’ TALKS

He said he has discretion on the matter and that his letter was not an order, but a request for consideration.

“In the UK, Parliament is supreme, but in Malaysia the powers (Judiciary, Legislature and Executive) are equal.

“Hence I asked the learned judge’s consideration, to consider to end the day’s trial early. I did not issue any orders,” Azhar told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in response to a request by Chang Lih Kang (Harapan-Tanjung Malim) for clarification on the matter.

Last week, judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah initially rejected a request from Najib’s lawyers for the trial on Thursday to end at 1.30pm, so that the former prime minister could go to Parliament.

However, Najib’s legal team then produced a letter from Azhar on Thursday.

This prompted Sequerah to call back the prosecution and defence from recess, and hold the trial through the lunch break until 3.15pm.

Najib (below) went on to debate the King’s speech in the Dewan Rakyat, arguing that banks should make a sacrifice by extending the loan moratorium to their customers.

Chang asked Azhar whether the latter aimed to set a precedent, where the speaker would write letters to postpone trials to facilitate the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

This is as Najib’s slot to debate the speech could have been brought forward or postponed to a different day.

Azhar replied that other lawmakers have been given similar leniency in the past. He added that the speaker had discretion over the matter. MKINI

Goldman Sachs reps in Malaysia for 1MDB asset recovery talks

SENIOR representatives from Goldman Sachs arrived in the country over the weekend to continue talks with Putrajaya on the recovery of 1Malaysia Development Bhd assets.

“This week, senior representatives from Goldman Sachs Group Inc (are in) Malaysia to continue discussions and negotiations with the government,” said Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in a statement today.

“The government is fully committed to ensuring the recovery of 1MDB assets. We are taking every action and step to ensure a recovery value that is fair and just to the Malaysian people.”

He expressed hope for fruitful talks.

The asset recovery is a key priority for Putrajaya, which has taken action against various institutions and in multiple countries, he added.

Towards this end, Putrajaya has also been conducting negotiations with other international organisations.

According to Singapore’s Straits Times, top-level executives at Goldman Sachs and their legal team arrived in Malaysia on Saturday to discuss the matter with a special task force led by Attorney-General Idrus Harun.

The report, quoting a government official, said prospects of a settlement are high after both sides agreed to key parameters in recent weeks.

The US investment bank’s team has enlisted Kumar Partnership as its Malaysian legal representative.

The government’s task force comprises Idrus, Solicitor-General II Siti Zainab Omar, and Rosli Dahlan and D.P. Naban of Rosli Dahlan Sarvana Partnership. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

