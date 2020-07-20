MUHYIDDIN REGIME – WHEN THE BRAIN DOESN’T KNOW WHAT THE BACKSIDE IS DOING & VICE-VERSA: PMO TURNS REAL NEWS INTO ‘FAKE NEWS’ & THEN BACK INTO REAL NEWS AGAIN – PM TO MAKE SPECIAL ADDRESS ON RMCO AT TODAY

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be delivering a special address regarding the recovery movement control order (MCO) at 4pm today.

This update from the Prime Minister’s Office came an hour after the government sent out a notice that a speech at 3pm was “fake”.

Earlier this morning, the Communications and Multimedia Ministry issued a fake news alert on a poster claiming that Muhyiddin would appear on television at 3pm today to make the purported announcement.

“The Prime Minister’s Office has denied a message, which is viral on social media, that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would be delivering a ‘Recovery MCO Special Announcement’ on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 3pm via TV3, ntv7, 8TV and TV9,” said a statement prepared by the Communications Ministry’s Quick Response Team.

The statement was made in response to a poster on the purported special announcement, which went viral on social media this morning.

On June 7, Muhyiddin had announced that the recovery MCO would replace the then conditional MCO, starting June 10, and it would last until Aug 31.

Under the recovery MCO, the government has provided further easing of regulations, with interstate travel and various recreational activities allowed.

This was the second phase of easing, after the first round of relaxation under the conditional MCO, which began on May 4 and was later extended to June 9.

