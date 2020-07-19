CLEAR SIGNS UMNO & PAS SET TO PULL THE RUG FROM UNDER MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN CARTEL SOONER THAN EXPECTED: SUDDENLY, PAS ANNOUNCES PERIKATAN TOP COUNCIL TO MEET ‘AS SOON AS POSSIBLE’ OVER SEATS FOR GE15
JOHOR BARU: The Perikatan Nasional presidential council is expected to hold a meeting regarding the distribution of seats for the coming general election.
PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man on Saturday night (July 18) said the seat allocation issue would be resolved by the council together with the Muafakat Nasional central committee in a harmonious environment.
“As of now, the discussion is conducted internally within each party, PAS within its committee, Umno and Barisan Nasional with its committee, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) with its own committee.
“We expect to meet up as soon as possible.
Tuan Ibrahim added that there had been an increase in PAS memberships throughout the country.
“We are receiving about 4,000 to 5,000 new members in districts such as Kubang Kerian, Kelantan and other places.
“This is a positive sign, and we believe we can also achieve better results under Perikatan in the coming election,” he said, adding that the 66th PAS general assembly would be held on Sept 13 this year.
