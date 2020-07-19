THE TREACHERY IN MALAY POLITICS – WHILE RIDING ON PAKATAN, MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU BACKED UEC RECOGNITION – NOW MUHYIDDIN CONFIRMS PUTRAJAYA WON’T RECOGNIZE THE CHINESE SCHOOLS EXAM

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has denied today saying Putrajaya will recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) following a meeting with Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Hua Zhong) recently.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said the UEC must follow the National Education Policy if it wishes for an end towards the conflict in the future.

“The prime minister said the UEC has received partial recognition after the government in the past accepted UEC graduates into the bachelor’s degree teacher training programme (PISMP),” it said.

Last week, Hua Zhong had claimed that Muhyiddin said he hopes the UEC will be recognised in the future and was willing to negotiate with the Chinese civil society groups on the issue.

MALAY MAIL

.