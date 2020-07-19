EVEN IN KEDAH & T’GANU – INFIGHTING FOR SEATS ERUPTS BETWEEN UMNO & PAS: WHAT ‘RESIDUE’ CAN MUHYIDDIN’S ‘UNPROVEN’ BERSATU HOPE TO GET IN GE15?

Umno and PAS have yet to finalise their seats distribution for the 15th general election although both parties have in principle agreed to a mechanism to do so, according to an Umno source.

The source involved in the negotiations said there were several matters that leaders from both parties had yet to agree on including seat allocations in Terengganu and Kelantan for which objections were received.

“There are Umno leaders who still disagree if Kedah and Terengganu are entirely handed over to PAS.

“This is because they have the view that the party still has strength in these two states and their GE14 losses were due to three-cornered fights,” the source told Malaysiakini.

The source cited as an example 10 seats in Kedah which could have been won by BN, as opposed to by PAS, had it not been for their votes being split by Bersatu and Amanah candidates.

Umno and PAS through their Muafakat Nasional partnership are currently in discussions to prepare for GE15, speculated to be held by as early as the end of this year.

This includes setting-up of state Muafakat Nasional committees to coordinate movements on the ground and in each parliament constituency as well as preparing their election machinery.

Aside from seat distributions between Umno and PAS, also in the spotlight is the distribution ratio between Umno and Bersatu. All three parties share a similar support base in majority Malay-Muslim areas.

The source, however, said both Umno and PAS leaders have expressed confidence that their seat allocation issue would be resolved in the family spirit.

“Based on a family spirit and taking into consideration Umno’s strength, seat distributions in Terengganu and Kedah must be done in a harmonious manner based on individual party’s strength and support,” said the source.

“Aside from that, we also need to take into consideration our friend in Bersatu, as we are together in PN,” the source added.

Since the Muafakat Nasional pact was signed last September, BN has won six by-elections namely Cameron Highlands, Semenyih, Rantau, Tanjung Piai, Kimanis and the most recently, Chini. – MKINI

Prove first you can win votes, Sabah Umno tells Bersatu

Bersatu supporters at the launching of Bersatu Sabah in Penampang last April. The peninsula-based party is locked in a bitter feud with its ally Sabah Umno on seat distribution in the state. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Irwan Majid, July 19, 2020.

SABAH Umno is ready to give up some of its traditional seats to Bersatu if the splinter party can prove that it is capable of winning them, said Bung Moktar Radin.

Sabah Umno will cooperate with all parties aligned to Perikatan Nasional as long as they can guarantee victory in the 15th general election, he said. “We must talk about this first and put forth a basic principle. That if a party wants seats, it must state on what basis it wants that seat “The party must be able to get at least 30% to 40% of the vote before Sabah Umno decides whether we can give up our seat to them,” the state Umno leader told The Malaysian Insight. Despite being left with only two parliamentary seats after the defection of five lawmakers to Bersatu, Umno still has the upper hand because of its historic and deep network at the grassroots level. This network has helped Umno build one of the most effective election machineries in Malaysia, said the Kinabatangan MP. Other Umno leaders said its keris logo and the scale symbol of Barisan Nasional are more recognisable than Bersatu’s hibiscus, which was not even used in GE14. “If we contest, we want to do so and win. If we just do it just to fulfil some seat quota but we lose, what’s the point of contesting? No point contesting because we will surely lose.” Bung said Sabah Umno is still discussing with PN parties, including Bersatu, on seat distribution and is expecting to finalise this in a month. The Sabah chapters of Umno and Bersatu have been involved in a tit-for-tat fight over seats in the event of snap elections. The feud started when Bersatu deputy minister Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad said Sabah Umno is no longer relevant in the Bornean region after the party lost power for the first time in the 14th general election. Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin says Bersatu must be able to get up to 40% of the vote before it will give up seats to the latter. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Kamal Ariffin, July 19, 2020. Latiff later backed down from his claim after being clobbered by Umno supporters in social media, while Sabah Umno’s leaders insist that the party take the lion share of seats as in past elections. Bung retorted that Umno will recontest the same parliamentary and state seats it did in GE14, thus indicating that it will not give any area up. “Sabah Umno has decided that it will contest in all parliamentary seats that it contested in GE14 and some other seats that it thinks are appropriate,” Bung tweeted. Bersatu and BN contested against each other in GE14 but are now in an alliance vying for the same Malay-majority rural seats. Political analysts said how PN divides up Malay-majority seats between component members Umno, Bersatu and PAS will determine whether it will win a general election. In GE14, Umno contested 14 of Sabah’s 25 parliamentary seats in keeping with its status as the dominant party in Sabah BN. However, it won only half of the 14 seats, leading to Warisan and its allies in Pakatan Harapan winning the state. Bersatu, which used to be in PH until it defected in late February, was a peninsula-based party until last year when it started setting up a state chapter in Sabah. The state Bersatu chapter and divisions were formed by five Sabah Umno MPs who left the party to join Bersatu, when it was still PH. They are Kudat MP Abdul Rahim Bakri, Azizah Mohd Dun (Beaufort), Ronald Kiandee (Beluran), Zakaria Mohd Edris (Libaran) and Yamani Hafez Musa (Sipitang). When Bersatu MPs left PH and caused its downfall as a federal government in late February, the five Sabah Bersatu MPs followed suit. The five MPs and the rest of their party are now in a prickly alliance with Umno – the party they once deserted. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

