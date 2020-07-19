PERIKATAN TO IMPLODE EVEN FASTER THAN PAKATAN – FIRST TO BE CHOPPED OFF – AZMIN & HIS CARTEL: UMNO & PAS GOMBAK SOUND WARNING THEY WILL WREST SEAT FROM ‘PARTY-LESS’ AZMIN

Senior Minister Azmin Ali has been accused of trying to turn his back on his new Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition partners Umno and PAS in Selangor after holding development coordination meetings at the state and district levels without both of the parties.

This has resulted in Gombak Umno and Gombak PAS saying they would only cooperate with each other based on the Muafakat Nasional bilateral agreement that had been signed previously, which is significant, as Azmin (photo, above) himself is Gombak MP.

Gombak PAS chief Salehuddin Mohd Nasir said that Azmin’s actions seemed to be an attempt to sideline Muafakat Nasional in Selangor.

Umno division chiefs Megat Zulkarnain Omardin and Salehuddin Mohd Nasir are also questioning Azmin’s stand, saying he is not a member of any party.

Azmin did not call PN reps to the meeting and instead only had Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari (who is from Pakatan Harapan),” said Megat in an interview on the Gombak.tv Facebook page.

“Azmin appears confused whether he is with Harapan or Perikatan. Nevermind, whether or not he acknowledges Perikatan in Selangor, we don’t want to work with ex-PKR people in Gombak,” Megat said.

Salehuddin added that he had told Azmin’s aide, Hilman Idham, who is also Gombak Setia assemblyperson, about their decision only to work with Umno under Muafakat Nasional.

“I feel as if there is some attempt to demoralise Muafakat Nasional in Gombak. I don’t even know which party is Azmin in? Where does he stand, who is he working for?” Salehuddin asked.

He also said the voters found it confusing that ex-PKR members who left the party or were sacked for being Azmin loyalists did not seem to have a political home.

“Gombak constituents cannot accept this lack of clarity,” he said.

Azmin, along with nine former PKR MPs who have been supporting the PN coalition since the end of February, so far have not yet legally joined Bersatu.

Earlier this month, Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar also questioned the alleged exclusion of state PN representatives from attending a recent Selangor Federal Development Action Council meeting chaired by Azmin.

MKINI

.