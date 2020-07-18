SHAFIE’S IDEA OF ‘NO RACISM’ IS MAHATHIRISM – HOW ‘NO RACISM’ IS THAT? AFTER MAHATHIR ‘COUPED’ HIS OWN GOVT – WHO WOULD EVER TRUST THE ‘SUDDEN PROTEGE’ OF A MACHIAVELLI MAN ACCUSED OF BEING THE FATHER OF RACISM IN MALAYSIA

‘First, Shafie needs to convince Mahathir, who has a different view’

Shafie visualises M’sia without racism, plans to use Borneo as new economic hub

IndigoJaguar7545: Strong development requires a clean government, good education system, and the empowerment of women and other discriminated, neglected communities. It also requires fair and just enforcement of laws against all parties.

Where is whistleblower protection reform, when a civil servant realises a highly influential contractor has rushed the Labuan Bridge safety to meet an election promise?

Where is education reform, so you have a powerful, well-rounded workforce? Where is judicial reform, to ensure all citizens feel safe under the rule of law? Where is Immigration Department reform, when a developer allegedly pays under the table to steal the passports of the poor?

Where is MACC reform, when a development deal allegedly goes bad and a GLC-appointee fabricates reports to keep their spot on the Sabah International Hub Board? Where are local elections and good governance, to ensure development goes to local areas and not the ultra-rich?

Where is the royal commission of inquiry on abuse of power, say on something like Project IC? Where is the Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), when a migrant worker at this “development hub” dies in jail?

While the economy is important, it’s obvious many in Malaysia are incredibly rich, and development is a “huge success” for them, and them alone. The fruits of justice, equality, development, and progress have not been equally distributed as a select class of powerful, wealthy and connected groups has monopolised the benefits.

This isn’t new. We have had many major “big development” projects, yet the execution is wholly written to benefit those at the top.

Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal, I’m sure a kampung child would love to become a leader in perhaps IT or logistics for this “fast shipping” international hub, but will that happen? How many barriers stand between that kampung student and that position? Do you dare to list them?

Poverty, access to food and water (yes, that is still a problem), reliable internet, unequal education, no labour law enforcement of the minimum wage, sex and class discrimination, corruption, fake-degree universities, the dozens of children with well-connected parents who will get the positions first, etc.

These answers are not difficult, except for those who are born from a BN/Umno mindset.

Sabah also had DAP and PKR who were fighting against Umno’s racism back in 2013 when Shafie was minister. Did Shafie support them? Nope.

Unfortunately, Shafie does not understand reform if his vision cannot address our government’s incompetence in ending corruption and enabling accountability and consequences against the powerful.

A true multiracial supporter wouldn’t have stayed in Umno for so long. It’s clear Shafie’s “reform” is more crowd-pleasing than genuine and sincere.

You have to see what politicians do, not what they say.

Gaji Buta: Just another remix of the same old song. Saying you want to have multiracial parties and move away from race-based politics is not the same as saying you will abolish race-based policies.

MS: Not a single bumiputera politician has openly declared and consistently campaigned (or “struggled” as they always like to say) for a Malaysian agenda which spells out how national unity will form the basis of every policy initiative, how the welfare and well-being of all Malaysians are prioritised and how public administration and private enterprise always reflect the nation’s demography.

The present Perikatan Nasional (PN) outfit, which was fuelled entirely by Malay interests and brazenly positioned on a Malay unity platform, is the best evidence that “bersekutu bertambah mutu” (working together to add value) has been consigned to the dustbin of history by “nationalist” leaders.

As for the erstwhile PM-in-waiting PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, while his multiracial set-up is cited by race-baiters like former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the sole reason to reject him, it is just a matter of time when he joins the bandwagon.

His track record and public pronouncements during his Armani-suited ministerial days say a lot more about what he truly believes in than what he is saying now.

IndigoTrout2522: First, Shafie needs to convince Mahathir, who has a different view. He said the prime minister must be a Malay coming from a Malay party. Shafie is talking about a leader with multiracial views, which is the same as Anwar.

The Warisan president should be supporting Anwar as he is a leader of the larger party in the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Shafie’s turn will come in the future. So, enough of just talking but act on it before it is too late. Mahathir had his opportunity and it is time for him to move on graciously.

I Am Penang Kia: If you ask a secondary school student to write an essay about the ideal political situation in Malaysia, he/she will produce the same as what Shafie has said as it is purely academic.

Just do your supporting role for Harapan and take care of Sabah under Warisan which you have done a wonderful job at so far.

Don’t let the words of the dated leader go into your mind and become big-headed. As long as politicians like those in Bersatu, Umno and PAS are around, we can forget about a leader from a multiracial party becoming PM, more so a leader from Borneo.

Rzee: Malaysia will never change when there is objection to an Indian Malaysian attorney-general and to a Chinese Malaysian finance minister, when there is a Malay dignity conference and when the non-Malays are treated as second-class citizens.

Harapan tried to change this mindset but the shock was too much, which was then fanned and used as a rallying point to form the backdoor government.

Shafie has big dreams, but making those dreams come true is impossible until Malaysia grows up.

Cogito Ergo Sum: There must be a paradigm shift in thinking for Shafie’s proposal to work. It is hard to go against the grove of 60 years of racial politics and policies.

Shafie has spelt out what ought to be our vision for tomorrow. But for tomorrow’s agenda to succeed, we have to start today.

Shafie, in this statement, has told Mahathir indirectly that his way of thinking is not for the future or the present.

GreenBear2417: At the present moment, with the shambles into which our political scenario has plunged, Shafie’s voice seems to be the only one that carries a ray of hope for the future of our beloved nation and its people.

Politics in Malaysia needs to be issues-based, not race-based. Only then will the downtrodden and the poor, regardless of race, be able to emerge from the rut.

GoldenKoala3376: Am I dreaming? Finally, I am hearing this from a Malay leader, a leader for all races, which I have commented earlier that this kind of leader will not exist in Malaysia.

I wonder if the majority of Malays will support you, Shafie. I wish they would so that Malaysia can move forward.

With this statement from Shafie, I wonder if Mahathir will still support him for the PM post.

Vgeorgemy: Shafie’s vision is not new to Malaysia. It has been here since reformasi days. Sharing of public resources are to be based on the need of the community.

Rupert16: I can’t agree more with Shafie. If our country can overcome race-religion issues and be led by talented and competent people with high integrity, we can be miles ahead of Singapore, Taiwan and Korea.

But unfortunately, we lack good leaders and are being bogged down because we are not able to get out of the divisive race-religion issues created by political leaders to protect their personal interest at the expense of the well-being of our country.

Across The Straits: Shafie, if you truly believe in what you say, action will show it much better than words. I look forward to your actions.

