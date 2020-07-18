‘ABANG LONG’ BUNG MOKTAR GIVES MAHATHIR ‘RETRIBUTION’ HELL: ‘HOW CAN IT BE A PLOT IF YOU QUIT ON YOUR OWN ACCORD? NO ONE EVEN KNEW PAKATAN WAS GOING TO FALL’ – INDEED, MAHATHIR TOPPLED HIS OWN GOVT FOR ULTERIOR MOTIVES, THE MAIN ONE BEING TO PREVENT A REFORMIST ANWAR – WHO WON’T GIVE SPECIAL FAVORS TO HIS CRONIES – FROM SUCCEEDING HIM
Kinabatangan MP Bung Moktar Radin has reminded ex-premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad of his role in the collapse of the Parti Bersatu Sabah-led government in Sabah in 1994, saying that the latter should not be too surprised over the fall of the Pakatan Harapan administration.
“He was prime minister then and behind the move to topple the PBS-led Sabah government in 1994 when mass defections took place from the party to BN,” said Bung (photo, above), according to a report by news portal Free Malaysia Today.
“This is a case of what he did before coming back to bite him,” he added.
Bung, who is also Sabah Umno chief said he was puzzled to hear Mahathir’s laments about the defection of Bersatu MPs who abandoned Harapan to be part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.
Even though Pairin scored a narrow win in the 1994 Sabah state elections, Mahathir’s coalition wooed his elected representatives, and the government fell as PBS assemblypersons defected in droves to Umno or formed splinter parties that joined BN.
Bung went on to dispute Mahathir’s interpretation of the toppling of the Harapan government as a plot.
“How can it be a plot if he (Mahathir) resigned? No one even knew the Harapan government was going to fall at the time.
“Mahathir stepped down as PM on his own accord, which meant his government had fallen,” he said.
Bung added that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had every right to call for the formation of a new government by a leader who had majority support. – MKINI
Bung acting like Umno still ‘Abang Long’ in Sabah
Bersatu’s Sipitang division deputy chief Mazlan Manan told The Malaysian Insight that Bung’s comments are his personal opinion rather than a PN decision.
Mazlan was rebutting Bung’s claim to calm the anger brewing among the Bersatu grassroots.
He also believes that PN leaders won’t betray Bersatu in Sabah by agreeing to Bung’s proposal.
Kinabatangan Bersatu division chief Aksyah Nasrah, concurred with Mazlan when she said she does not believe Bung’s proposal has the blessings of PN.
“That is more like his personal opinion, not that of Umno’s. Even though Sabah Umno has autonomous power to make them, I believe they (Sabah Umno) still have to refer such matters to Umno central leadership.
“We in Bersatu don’t accept what he had said as reflective of the party’s stand.
“I also think it is not the party’s decision as he is not the Barisan Nasional chairman. That’s only his personal view.”
Aksyah, however, said Bung’s comments will damage the fragile relationship among parties in the coalition, adding that it’s irrelevant to the current political scene in the state.
“The political landscape in Sabah has changed since the 14th general election and voters are increasingly literate on who they want to serve them.
“They no longer vote for the dominant party only.
“Even the PN composition in Sabah differs from in the peninsula because in Sabah, there are many local-based parties, not only peninsula-based like Barisan Nasional (BN), Bersatu or PAS.”
Umno would be making a mistake saying that it can win its past seats, she said.
“If Umno wants to contest say in Beluran which they say is their stronghold, then they are wrong in their assumption.”
Last week, Bung said Umno will recontest in all the seats from the last general election and other seats it deems fit.
The Kinabatangan MP said the decision was made to gauge if Sabah Umno is still relevant to Sabah folk.
His comments follow that of Bersatu’s Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad, who said Umno has lost its appeal in Sabah.
The rural development minister later apologised over the remark following condemnation from Umno leaders.
In the fallout, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he left the decision to Sabah Umno leaders if they still want to work with Sabah Bersatu leaders.
Aksyah said Bung’s statement reflected Sabah Umno’s arrogance and portraying itself as “Abang Long” – the influential big brother and a dominant party in the state.
“In the political context, it gives a negative impact. It is not that Bersatu members only want to make noise about it, they are tired of such nonsense as we still remember what they were when they the dominant party in the government.
“We do not want to return to the past, to the era of the warlords. The people now want quality leaders,” she said.
Umno is no longer dominant in Sabah after losing seven of the 14 seats it contested in the last election – Kota Belud, Sepanggar, Papar, Tenom, Silam, Semporna and Kalabakan.
The defeat was a big slap for the party after being in power for 24 years.
With the defeat, five Umno MPs dumped the party for Bersatu – Abdul Rahim Bakri (Kudat), Azizah Mohd Dun (Beaufort), Ronald Kiandee (Beluran), Zakaria Mohd Edris (Libaran) and Yamani Hafez Musa (Sipitang).
Sabah Bersatu deputy chief Masidi Manjun said discussions on the division of seats among PN parties in Sabah for GE15 have yet to start.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in a report by the Nikkei Asian Review in June did not discount the possibility of snap elections in the first quarter of next year. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.