HISHAM THE BULLY COWARD? ‘HE DARED TO BRANDISH THE MALAY ‘KERIS’ AGAINST MALAYSIAN CHINESE – YET SCURRIED OFF & CLOSED AN EYE WHEN CHINA CHALLENGED MALAYSIA’S SOVEREIGNTY BY SENDING UNAUTHORIZED SHIPS INTO MALAYSIAN WATERS FOR OVER 3 MONTHS’

Politics | July 18, 2020 by | 0 Comments

   

      

  

Anifah Aman

     

 

  

Hishammuddin Hussein - West Capella Standoff - South China Sea Intrusion

   

  

        

    

    

    

West Capella Standoff - South China Sea Map - China and USA

   

   

  

China Research Vessel - Haiyang Dizhi 8

    

 

   

 

      

defence-minister-hishammuddin-hussein-prime-minister-najib-razak

 

    

  

Hishammuddin Hussein with Keris

   

   

   

1mdb-scandal-najib-selling-national-assets

        

FINANCE TWITTER

.

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle