SYED SADDIQ ARRESTED? NO, SAYS MACC DESPITE LONG HOURS OF DETENTION FOR INTERROGATION – AMID REPORT EX-YOUNGEST MINISTER BEING PROBED FOR ‘SEVERAL OTHER CASES’ APART FROM MISSING RM250K CASH CASES

The MACC has denied arresting former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (above) who has been at the agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya for questioning since this morning.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed this with Malaysiakini when queried on Syed Saddiq’s status.

“No,” he said in a curt reply via WhatsApp.

Syed Saddiq’s aide Luqman Long explained the former minister was called in for a second time to assist in investigations and arrived at the MACC’s headquarters at about 10 am today.

He said the Muar MP was asked to give a statement regarding RM250,000 that was allegedly missing from his house safe.

“He went to the MACC again at about 10 am […] but he’s still in the MACC building and hasn’t left,” Luqman told Malaysiakini this afternoon.

“He was summoned to assist in investigations regarding the money at his house,” he said.

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq had to cut short his attendance at Parliament when he was summoned to give a statement to the MACC.

He arrived at about 4 pm yesterday and left about three hours later.

Earlier today, rumours circulated that the MACC had arrested Syed Saddiq.

“It is untrue. So far, he is still assisting investigations and no arrests have been made,” Luqman said when asked about this.

He said the MACC was questioning Syed Saddiq regarding his financial records before the 14th general election and during his tenure as youth and sports minister.

The MACC was treating Syed Saddiq fairly and was only asking questions related to the investigation, Luqman added.

On March 25, Syed Saddiq had lodged a police report claiming that RM250,000 had gone missing from his safe.

He said most of the missing money was intended to fund renovations at his house in Petaling Jaya.

Of the missing sum, RM90,000 belonged to him whereas RM50,000 belonged to his mother and RM70,000 to his father.

The incident occurred amid turbulence within Bersatu where Syed Saddiq – the party’s former youth chief – has sided with Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir Mohamad who is leading a rebel faction.

Pro-Mahathir Bersatu Youth members have accused the MACC of harassing those who oppose the Perikatan Nasional government, but the anti-corruption agency has denied any political motive behind the investigation. – MKINI

