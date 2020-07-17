Kangar MP Noor Amin Ahmad has hit out at Dr Mahathir Mohamad after the former premier’s insistence that his resignation, which critics argued had led to the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan government, was a mere formality.

Taking to Twitter, Noor Amin (above) claimed that things would have been different today if Mahathir had not resigned as prime minister.

“If you called for an urgent Harapan meeting to inform and discuss the situation when you were still officially the PM, things would be different. I believe then we could still consolidate enough support,” he said.

“Unfortunately, you didn’t. It is as if that was your government, not Harapan’s,” he further claimed.

Responding to Noor Amin, Mahathir’s former press secretary Endie Shazlie Akhbar said Mahathir had discussed the matter with Harapan component party leaders on the morning of his resignation.

Endie said the discussion included Mahathir, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, PKR advisor Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Noor Amin, however, insisted that Mahathir had tendered his resignation even prior to the meeting with the Harapan leaders.

“It sparked Bersatu to hold an emergency meeting that night. The rest, as they say, is history,” he said.

Earlier today, Mahathir (below) once again moved to clarify circumstances surrounding his resignation as prime minister and Harapan chairperson.

He insisted that, at the time, he was offered to lead a new coalition comprising Umno, PAS, and Bersatu. However, that idea, which was said to be supported by Muhyiddin and a majority of Bersatu members, was refused by Mahathir.

“I just could not accept the suggestion that I should be the prime minister of this unholy coalition.

“As Muhyiddin was willing, I broke away from his group,” said the Langkawi MP in a blog post today.

Anwar had, on the day of Mahathir’s resignation, said that the former Bersatu chairperson was not involved in the attempt to create a new coalition government.

Anwar at the time also said he met with Mahathir and knew of the latter’s intention to resign as prime minister, and had pleaded with him not to do so.

