UMNO YOUTH – FORK-TONGUED & EMPTY-HEADED? ‘WHEN WE MEET UMNO YOUTH, WE SING UMNO’S HINDUSTANI SONG & WHEN WE MEET BN YOUTH, WE SING BN’S TAMIL SONG?’: ‘ANYTHING GOES’ ASYRAF DRAWS RIDICULE FOR ‘JOBS GUARANTEE’ PROPOSAL – EVEN IN NON-COVID-19 TIMES, ‘GUARANTEED JOBS’ AN IMPOSSIBILITY

KUALA LUMPUR: Sayap Pemuda (BN) akan menubuhkan pasukan petugas untuk memberikan cadangan kepada kerajaan mengenai bagaimana meningkatkan ciptaan pekerjaan untuk belia.

Susulan kenaikan kadar pengangguran akibat pandemik Covid-19

Asyraf Wajdi berkata inisiatif itu merangkumi skim jaminan pekerjaan bagi belia.

“Pasukan petugas akan memberikan saranan kepada kerajaan

“Kami akan bergerak ke seluruh Malaysia bertemu pelbagai kelompok muda bagi mendapatkan maklum balas daripada mereka

“Ini penting kerana hari ini Pemuda BN bukan lagi sebagai pemuda pembangkang tetapi kita ada sebahagian daripada kerajaan. Peranan kami sudah tentu mesti diadaptasi dengan senario semasa sebagai penghubung antara rakyat, khususnya anak muda, dengan pihak kerajaan,” katanya selepas mempengerusikan mesyuarat Pemuda BN.

Mengulas situasi rakyat bosan dengan isu bangsa dan agama digunakan untuk memecah belahkan negara, Asyraf berkata, para pemimpin belia dan perwakilan dari keempat-empat parti akan bekerjasama untuk mempromosikan agenda mengembalikan “nilai-nilai Malaysia yang asal” dari aspek toleransi dan penghormatan dari masyarakat pelbagai kaum.



(OSTB : Eloklah itu. Bila kita bertemu dengan Pemuda UMNO kita nyanyi lagu Hindustan UMNO. Bila kita bertemu Pemuda BN kita nyanyi lagu Tamil BN. Semua boleh.)



My comments :



Well this is a marked improvement over the ‘lets ban alchohol’ that was bandied about to a largely Muslim Malay UMNO audience just a few weeks ago.



Now the suggestion is to ‘mempromosikan agenda mengembalikan “nilai-nilai Malaysia yang asal” dari aspek toleransi dan penghormatan dari masyarakat pelbagai kaum’.



OK kalau pelbagai kaum, toleransi dsbnya jadi ban alchohol or no ban on alchohol?

Anyway tak kisah lah. Esok masih ada. Boleh janji benda lain pula. N’theless this represents yet another display of the Ketua Pemuda not knowing what to do about the unemployed.



I do not blame him because few people seem to know how to go about creating jobs.

Has Asyraf Wajdi thought how exactly Pemuda BN can implement a ‘skim jaminan pekerjaan bagi belia’?



It is exactly what it says ‘a jobs guarantee scheme’.

They want to guarantee jobs for the young folks.



This will certainly become another empty promise.

Making promises to fish for votes.

No country in the world can guarantee any job for anyone.



Before you can guarantee employment for anyone, first there must be jobs.

Sebelum boleh ada peluang pekerjaan, perlu ada majikan dulu.

Perlu ada tempat-tempat kerja dulu.



Perlu ada dusun durian yang berfungsi baik, perlu ada ladang, kilang, supermarket, pejabat, perniagaan, gudang dan gedung, kedai runcit, kilang ais, kilang besi (bukan Perwaja ok – sudah jadi padang jarak padang tekukur), kilang kereta (tapi bukan kereta nasional ok – sudah bankrap dah).



The issue of employment versus unemployment does not suffer the chicken or egg question. There is absolutely no doubt that to create employment you must first create the employers.



Sebelum ada peluang kerja mesti ada majikan dulu.

Mesti ada kilang dan bank dan supermarket dulu.

Only then will there be jobs and employment.



Which came first the chicken or the egg?

Which comes first the employers or the employees?

The answer is the employers come first.

No employers no employees.

So how can you have a skim jaminan pekerjaan bagi belia’ without first guaranteeing a skim jaminan hidupkan balik majikan’ .



Factories are closed, someone said half of the SMEs in Malaysia have now closed, supermarkets have shut down, AEON Big’s HQ has been sealed by creditors.





If everything is shutting down, how are there going to be employment opportunities?



So there is only one issue – revive the businesses.

Revive the factories, supermarkets, trading companies, the SMEs, etc.



Which came first the chicken or the egg? The chicken.

Which comes first the employer or the employee?

Answer : The employer.

May I suggest to the Pemuda BN, Pemuda UMNO and any other Pemuda to think up ways how to increase the number of employers in the country.



I have a suggestion. First here is some history.



In the 1970s, 80s, 90s and into 2000s there were enough foreign investors in the country. There were so many MNCs (multi national corporations) who built factories, set up logistics hubs, even design facilities in Malaysia.



Now many of them have left. One of the biggest to close shop and leave was Matsushita. (Well their footprint here has shrunk a lot). Even the “sejak Zaman Dinosaur” Lever Brothers factory in Bangsar shut down. They moved their ice cream plant to Thailand and elsewhere.



All this happened because of a few reasons, including the rise of China.

With China producing so many cheap goods, the foreign investors who came here in the 1970s, 1980s etc realised that they could not compete anymore from Malaysia.

So they also moved to China. Now they are moving to Vietnam and Indonesia.



That is a little history of foreign investors in Malaysia.

We cannot depend on the MNCs and the FDIs for ever and ever.



And even if the FDIs come back they cannot employ ALL our jobless people.

Nowadays the cost to set up industries is huge but because of technology, automation, AI, robotics etc the number of workers needed to run factories is getting less. You need fewer workers to work in these 21st century factories.



So kalau banyak-banyak FDI masuk pun masalah pengangguran akan kekal sebab masih tidak cukup peluang pekerjaan dalam negara kita.



However there is a much simpler solution to our problems.

I believe it can be a substantial solution to our country’s economic growth in the long run.



The solution is we must bring back all the Malaysian Chinese investors and businessmen who have invested overseas for various reasons.

Many of them invested overseas because they faced too many hurdles and restrictions under the Dasar Ekonomi Bebal in Malaysia.



Let me start off with some figures.



The Market Capitalisation of Maybank is about RM88 Billion (Oligopoly, GLC, taxpayer funded).



(Market capitalisation means jumlah nilai semua saham syarikat itu.)



TNB’s market cap is about RM65 Billion (Monopoly, GLC, taxpayer funded).

Sime Darby’s market cap is about RM15 Billion (GLC, taxpayer funded).



In comparison there is one Malaysian Chinese company Top Glove whose market cap is RM57b (yesterday). They are the world’s largest manufacturer of rubber gloves. They have 40 factories located all around the world. They compete all around the world with no protection, no oligopoly, no monopoly, not a GLC and they are not taxpayer funded.



Now this is a Malaysian company – run by Malaysian Chinese. Ini orang kita.



But what does this mean? It means they can compete and become the world’s No 1 glove producer. They compete in the world markets.



It means that their capacity to provide new jobs for all our young workers is far superior to an oligopoly, monopoly or GLC. They do not need taxpayers funds.

We need more of these Malaysian owned businesses and Malaysian businessmen to expand their businesses here.



They are Malaysians. They were born here and they grew up here.

Since they are Malaysians they will reinvest their money here.

They will build Factory No. 2, 3, 4, 5 here in Malaysia.

They will help prosper the country’s economy to greater heights.



We really need their presence in the Malaysian economy now more than ever before.

Silly policies like the 30% bumiputra equity ownership should have been fully abolished a long time ago.



When they re-invest in Malaysia the rest of the country can also compete with them, learn from them, sell to them, make parts for them, go into business with them etc.



It will help grow the economy and create much employment.



That will be a win-win situation.



Remember there are not going to be many new jobs in the country to give employment to ALL our unemployed people. The unemployment problem is going to get worse and worse.



This picture here shows growing number of homeless people in Indonesia. Due to the Corona Virus 2.8 million Indonesians have lost their jobs and 70 MILLION Indonesians in the informal sectors (kerja kampong, kerja warong, kerja part time) are facing much difficulties.









Jangan fikir perkara ini tidak boleh berlaku dalam negara kita.

Please do not wait until people start sleeping in the streets.



Bumi Indonesia mempunyai lebih banyak kekayaan daripada negara kita.

Tetapi tidak bermaksud bumi Indonesia memberi tuah kepada rakyat mereka.



So to the Ketua Pemuda, Pemuda UMNO dsbnya please start thinking outsyed the box. Before you can guarantee jobs, first of all there must be factories, businesses, supermarkets, plantations, farms etc to provide the jobs.



No employers means no employment.



Jangan harapkan duit minyak (sudah sangat kurang), jangan harapkan GLC.



The jobs are not coming back. Keep this in mind.