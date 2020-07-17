Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has refuted a claim that he had offered Warisan president Shafie Apdal the deputy prime ministership in exchange for political support.

In a statement today, he referred to Shafie’s (photo, above) claim in his recent interview with Malaysiakini.

“I would like to stress that I have never once offered the deputy prime minister position to him after I became the prime minister in March, as he claimed,” Muhyiddin said.

During the interview, Shafie had said that the PM “did not spell out” the offer when he sought Warisan’s support for his Perikatan Nasional government. However, the Sabah chief minister claimed he “knew” about it.

Today, Muhyiddin said Shafie’s claim was “untrue”.

“His statement is merely his assumption,” he added.