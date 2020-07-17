5 CABINET MINISTERS DEFY WEAK MUHYIDDIN ON ASSET DECLARATION: FROM PM8’S ONE-MONTH DEADLINE ISSUED IN MARCH TO 3-MONTHS – AND NOW ‘AS SOON AS POSSIBLE’

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has asked five Cabinet ministers who have yet to declare their assets, to do so as soon as possible.

Muhyiddin said the five, whom he did not name, had yet to declare their assets despite being told to do so in March.

“There are five who have yet to do so. I view this seriously and want it to be done as soon as possible, ” he said in reply to a question by Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai) in Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Teo wanted to know the status of asset declarations by Cabinet ministers based on the commitment given by the Prime Minister on March 11 that this would be carried out within a month.

“I made a mistake with the time frame. Based on the code of ethics, the time frame is not one month but three months.

“The period has since passed and 97% have submitted their declarations, ” said Muhyiddin.

He added that deputy ministers and MPs under Perikatan Nasional were now required to declare their assets.

Earlier, to a question from Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (PN-Beaufort), Muhyiddin said the Perikatan administration was still committed to fulfilling the initiatives under

the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023 launched by the previous government.

The National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) would also be maintained to help evaluate the anti-corruption initiatives under the NACP, he added.

Asked by Azizah on plans to enact laws to govern political funding, Muhyiddin said this had been agreed to in principle.

“The matter was referred to the Parliamentary Special Committee on Consideration of Bills on Nov 7 last year, ” he said.

He added that the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was also directed to study and report on the matter.

However, Muhyiddin said the GIACC had yet to receive the PAC report as Parliament had only formed the committee under the present administration.

ANN

