SO WHO RECRUITED HIM – MAHATHIR CAMP OR AZMIN CARTEL OR WHICH OTHER SELF-INTERESTED FACTION? IN SHOCKING TWIST, LONDON VARSITY CONFIRMS EX-PNB PRESIDENT NOT ITS GRADUATE

LONDON School of Economics and Political Science has confirmed that former Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) president and group CEO Jalil Rasheed, who holds a degree from University of London, is not its graduate.

This was stated in a written reply to a question from Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming to the prime minister on Jalil’s resignation.

According to the reply, the Securities Commission (SC), following inconsistencies in the academic and employment background forwarded to it by Jalil through PNB, made further enquiries on the matter.

“SC had a meeting with Jalil on June 11 to obtain further clarification.”

On June 13, Jalil tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons.

“The resignation was accepted by the PNB board at a special meeting on June 15,” said the reply.

– Bernama

