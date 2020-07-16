‘BLAME GAME & MALICIOUS’ MAHATHIR HITS HIMSELF WITH STUPID QUESTION – WHY BOTHER WITH PARLIAMENT WHEN THERE’S A BACKDOOR GOVT? INDEED, HE SHOULD ANSWER – WHY BOTHER WITH A MANIFESTO WHEN THERE’S NO INTENTION TO KEEP ELECTION PROMISES? OR WHY BOTHER WITH A CABINET WHEN THERE’S A ONE-MAN SHOW? OR WHY QUIT & HAND OVER THE PM KEY TO MUHYIDDIN & UMNO WHEN PAKATAN & ANWAR WERE STILL HIS ALLIES?

Dr M: Why bother with Parliament when there’s a backdoor govt?
Following Monday’s rowdy parliamentary sitting, Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir Mohamad mused whether the parliament still has a role to play in the face of a powerful executive.
In a blog post on today, he accused the government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin of having no respect for parliamentary procedure.
He noted how Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohd Ariff Md Yusof
was voted out of office “because there is another candidate”, and that no voting was held to appoint Azhar Azizan Harun
as the new speaker.
He also accused Azhar of sidelining the views of MPs.
“If this is the way the house conducts its sittings, there is no need for the opposition. Whatever motion by the government will be accepted.
“Why is there a need for Parliament? It would suffice to just have a government, even if it’s just a backdoor government,” he said.
Muhyiddin’s motion to remove Ariff was carried with 111 votes in favour and 109 votes against. The motion cited “there exists another candidate” as the reason for Ariff’s removal.
Some opposition MPs have protested that parliamentary procedures require a 14-day nomination period for a new speaker beginning from Ariff’s removal, but deputy speaker Rashid Hasnon ruled in favour of the government that the 14-day period had already lapsed. MKINI
Hard now for Pakatan to wrest back power, says Dr Mahathir
PAKATAN Harapan faces an uphill task taking back Putrajaya as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has secured support in parliament by offering the MPs lucrative posts, Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.
“We need sufficient numbers to come back but Muhyiddin enticed many of my supporters to join him. He offered lucrative posts and now I don’t think I can get the majority.”
“However, the government of the day, too, is not sure if it can get the majority,” he said in an interview with Hong Kong-based news agency Investvine.
“Muhyiddin wants to make use of these posts to award people who support him or to make people support him by giving them these posts.
“He’s already removed head of companies who were appointed during my time as PM, and chairmen at government-linked companies, and now the speaker.”
Muhyiddin yesterday had Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof removed in a vote in parliament yesterday. The motion was passed 111 to 109.
Ariff was made speaker when the the PH government came into power in 2018 and has been praised for being impartial and abiding by parliamentary rules.
Dr Mahathir said the speaker had allowed him to to table a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin and this had “annoyed the prime minister”.
“So he appointed someone who is more compliant,” the 95-year-old Dr Mahathir said.
Former Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun was made the speaker yesterday without a vote on the basis that he was the sole candidate. Opposition MPs, however, protested that they should have been allowed to nominate an alternative candidate.
Dr Mahathir said things could have been different today if PKR president Anwar Ibrahim had not convinced the PH MPs that he had the numbers in parliament, which had led to the PH presidential council to to name Anwar as the prime ministerial candidate.
“The story might have been different now if they had chosen the Langkawi MP,” he said, referring to himself.
“I expected my coalition to name me but for some reason they chose Anwar Ibrahim who had convinced them that he had the numbers.
“So PH named him but in the end he didn’t get the majority…Things didn’t work out.”
Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister in February after his party Bersatu, led by Muhyiddin, withdrew from PH to join Barisan Nasional, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak in forming a new coalition.
When the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong asked to meet the MPs to find out which candidate had the majority support to be prime minister, PH initially proposed Dr Mahathir as its PM candidate but that changed after the nonagenarian, who was then interim prime minister, announced that he wanted to form a unity government of ministers of his choosing regardless of party affiliations.
Muhyiddin was sworn in as prime minister on March 1 after the King determined that he had the majority support after meeting with the heads of political parties. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
