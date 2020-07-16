‘BLAME GAME & MALICIOUS’ MAHATHIR HITS HIMSELF WITH STUPID QUESTION – WHY BOTHER WITH PARLIAMENT WHEN THERE’S A BACKDOOR GOVT? INDEED, HE SHOULD ANSWER – WHY BOTHER WITH A MANIFESTO WHEN THERE’S NO INTENTION TO KEEP ELECTION PROMISES? OR WHY BOTHER WITH A CABINET WHEN THERE’S A ONE-MAN SHOW? OR WHY QUIT & HAND OVER THE PM KEY TO MUHYIDDIN & UMNO WHEN PAKATAN & ANWAR WERE STILL HIS ALLIES?

Following Monday’s rowdy parliamentary sitting, Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir Mohamad mused whether the parliament still has a role to play in the face of a powerful executive.

In a blog post on today, he accused the government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin of having no respect for parliamentary procedure.

He also accused Azhar of sidelining the views of MPs.

“If this is the way the house conducts its sittings, there is no need for the opposition. Whatever motion by the government will be accepted.

“Why is there a need for Parliament? It would suffice to just have a government, even if it’s just a backdoor government,” he said.

Muhyiddin’s motion to remove Ariff was carried with 111 votes in favour and 109 votes against. The motion cited “there exists another candidate” as the reason for Ariff’s removal.

Some opposition MPs have protested that parliamentary procedures require a 14-day nomination period for a new speaker beginning from Ariff’s removal, but deputy speaker Rashid Hasnon ruled in favour of the government that the 14-day period had already lapsed. MKINI