A THUNDERING FALL MALAYSIA CANNOT ESCAPE: TOLD THE TRUTH TO THE FACES, YET EMOTIONAL MALAYS – LOST IN THEIR DREAMS OF SUPREMACY – CHOOSE TO BELIEVE THEIR BIGGEST LIARS UMNO, PAS, MAHATHIR & THE LIKES OF AZMIN CARTEL

Do not underestimate the intelligence of the rural Malays, say some people. At the same time, do not overestimate the intelligence of the urban Malays, say others. Perhaps the correct statement should be – do not estimate the emotional intelligence of both rural and urban Malays. That’s because the emotional Malays is so predictable that UMNO & PAS have been controlling them for decades.

For over 60 years, at least 4-million Malay voters were under the UMNO’s charm because the Malay nationalist political party has been brainwashing them with the propaganda that only UMNO can protect the Malay culture, dignity and rights. The brainwashing program was so successful that UMNO managed to even convince their followers that PAS-Muslims were their enemy.

In the same breath, at least 2-million Muslim voters were under the PAS’ spell because the Islamic political party has been brainwashing them with the propaganda that only PAS can provide the Muslims with the tickets to heaven in the afterlife. The brainwashing program was so successful that PAS managed to even convince their followers that UMNO-Malays were “kafir (infidel)”.

After the 2018 General Election, both UMNO and PAS were shocked. UMNO was shocked because they had never imagined Opposition Pakatan Harapan could defeat them. PAS was shocked because they had never imagined their former ally could win without them. Suddenly, UMNO and PAS found a common interest – licking wounds in the opposition camp.

UMNO and PAS discovered to their horror how their ingenious plan – three-cornered contests – had backfired spectacularly. Therefore, the only obvious plan was to work together under the pretext of “Malay Unity” and “Islam Supremacy”. Like instant noodles, PAS automatically becomes UMNO’s best buddy while with a snap of a finger, UMNO is no longer “kafir”.

But they need a punching bag or a bogeyman to play the emotional-vulnerable Malays, at least majority of them. They falsely and deliberately stir up racial and religious sentiments among the Malay community that the Muslims and Malay Rulers have lost power to the “Chinese, Christians and Communists”. Naturally, the target was DAP, a Chinese-dominated party.

As UMNO and PAS were setting up Muafakat Nasional alliance, they channelled their excessive hatred towards DAP. There was a reason why they attacked DAP instead of other component parties of now-collapsed Pakatan Harapan ruling government. Up to 95% ethnic Chinese had voted for DAP, without which UMNO would have survived the election in 2018.

For 22 months, UMNO became more racist than Trump while PAS became more extreme than the Taliban. To make matters worse, as both racist and extremist parties cooked up wild accusations that DAP was controlling the government while undermining the interest of Malay and Islam, DAP’s own allies – PKR, Bersatu and Amanah – had chosen to keep quiet most of the time.

From the death of fireman Muhammad Adib to the controversial Khat Jawi to the financial troubles of Tabung Haji (Hajj Pilgrims Fund Board) to the sale of government’s strategic assets, DAP was accused as the main architect. Hilariously, most Malays – both simpleton ruralites and well-educated urbanites – actually believed the fairy tales and swallowed the hook, line and sinker.

Heck, some genius Malays went as far as believing the naughty rumours that DAP had stolen RM2 trillion from the national coffers within the period of 22 months, never mind they probably have no idea how many zero are there in 1 billion, let alone 1 trillion. To steal RM2 trillion in 22 months would mean DAP had to steal more than RM90 billion every month or RM3 billion every day.

Minority non-Muslim lawmakers of DAP were accused of covering up the death of fireman Adib in the riots at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya in November 2018. But in reality, the riots were started when more than 50 Malay gangsters, armed with axes and machetes, were paid to attack everyone in the temple.

For obvious reason, UMNO and PAS refused to blame the Malay gangsters, let alone point fingers at the slow response of inefficient Subang Jaya police force. The racist and extremist UMNO-PAS also refused to accept the findings that Adib had not been assaulted by Hindu protesters, but could be hit accidentally when an EMRS (Emergency Medical Rescue Services) van suddenly reversed.

Now that the Malay-Muslim backdoor government of Perikatan Nasional has been in charge since March through a coup, the hypocrites who had been screaming for justice on behalf of fireman Adib are as quiet as a church mouse . UMNO and PAS just wanted to stoke racial hatred against the previous Pakatan Harapan in general, and DAP in particular.

The best drama staged by UMNO and PAS was the accusation that DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had destroyed Tabung Haji. Even though former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mujahid Yusof Rawa had confirmed that he was in charge of Tabung Haji, and Lim had not attended any meetings or made any decisions relating to Tabung Haji, Mr. Lim was still being blamed.

The real crooks were former Prime Minister Najib Razak and UMNO warlord Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, the “Mamak” (Indian Muslim) who disguised as a good Muslim but quietly plundered and scammed Malay-Muslim hard-earned money. Under the previous Najib administration, bootlicker Azeez became a director of Tabung Haji (Hajj Pilgrims Fund) in 2011.

After his election to Parliament in 2013, Azeez became Tabung Haji’s chairman. Last year, Singapore “The Sunday Times” exposed how the hard-earned savings fund for Muslims to perform the mandatory hajj pilgrimage should have RM64 billion in assets, but had been found to be short of RM4 billion in deposits in 2016 under the leadership of Azeez.

The Tabung Haji management had also “faked 2017’s accounts to justify its dividend payout” of up to 6.25% just before the May 9, 2018 elections – a “Ponzi Scheme“. The pilgrim’s fund was used to bailout 1MDB when Azeez agreed to buy a piece of land in TRX (Tun Razak Exchange) to develop a 40-storey serviced apartment block at a hugely inflated price – RM188.5 million when the one and a half acres land cost only RM4.15 million.

Again, after the Malay-Muslim backdoor government of Perikatan Nasional snatched power through a coup in March, the hypocrites who had been accusing the previous Pakatan Harapan of mismanaging Tabung Haji are as quiet as a church mouse. UMNO and PAS refused to acknowledge that former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had bailed out Tabung Haji to the tune of RM17.8 billion.

Yes, most of the pro-UMNO and pro-PAS supporters were too lazy to read the news that a whopping RM26.2 billion of taxpayers’ money has been pumped by the Pakatan Harapan government to rescue and rejuvenate two Malay institutions – Tabung Haji and Felda – thanks to years of plundering and raping under Najib Razak regime.

Yesterday (July 14), coming from the horse’s mouth, the backdoor Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin admitted that not only Tabung Haji’s total assets have exceeded its liabilities of RM1.9 billion, but also the fact that the pilgrim’s fund is not controlled by non-Muslims. In essence, it also means UMNO and PAS disgraced politicians, despite being Malay-Muslims, have been lying for 22 months.

But the despicable UMNO-Malays and PAS-Muslims did not care to apologise to non-Muslim lawmakers (DAP) despite the revelation that Tabung Haji’s assets were not sold, but still remained with the Hajj Pilgrims Fund through a restructuring and recovery plan that saw its assets transferred to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company – Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd (wholly-owned by the government).

Now that UMNO and PAS are the government, it’s getting tougher to continue accusing non-Muslims of controlling, selling or stealing Tabung Haji’s assets. They have to show proof that DAP had stolen the pilgrim’s fund or non-Muslims were in control of the hajj pilgrims fund, something that neither UMNO nor PAS can do simply because there was no thievery to begin with.

It’s also worth noting that according to the 1995 Tabung Haji Act, the minister in charge of Tabung Haji is the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department managing the affairs of Islam, not the finance minister (Lim Guan Eng). Of course, UMNO knew about this but chose to hide the fact from their super ignorant and gullible followers.

The fun did not end there. Today (July 15), some UMNO leaders tried to be smart by grilling Mr. Lim over the sales of some government’s strategic assets such as the 16% stake in private healthcare provider IHH Healthcare Bhd to Japan’s Mitsui & Co Ltd for RM8.42 billion. The sale by sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd was done in 2018 to raise cash.

As it turned out, all the asset sales were done by another ministry, and not the finance ministry under Lim. Khazanah was under the jurisdiction of former Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, the same traitor who had betrayed and conspired with Muhyiddin Yassin to topple their own Pakatan Harapan government. UMNO has made a fool of itself as the traitor is none other than their own colleague – a (gay) Malay Muslim.

